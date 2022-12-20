Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes Josh Bolton can shine on Highland League return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cowie believes new signing Josh Bolton has a point to prove as he returns to the Breedon Highland League with Fraserburgh.

The striker, who has previously played for Inverurie Locos and Keith, joins the Broch on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Junior club East End.

Bellslea boss Cowie is pleased to have landed Bolton and reckons the time is right for the 22-year-old to return to the Highland League after an impressive stint in the Juniors.

He said: “Josh has done really well at East End, his stats for this season are up there with the best of the Junior players.

“Speaking to East End’s management, he’s been a very important player for them in recent seasons.

“We’ve been looking for a forward player and since we won the league we’ve lost a few players and we maybe didn’t see a couple of those coming.

“We need to replenish and get good players in. Some people maybe knock the Junior market, but I think there are a lot of hidden gems in there.

“Josh has had a go in the Highland League and for one reason or another it didn’t quite work out and he had to take the backward step.

“But he’s determined to prove people wrong and show what he’s capable of.

“We’ve seen his ability and that, coupled with his desire and determination to do well for himself and for us, puts ticks in the right boxes.

“I think he has got a point to prove. He was at Inverurie as a youngster and then Keith.

“He maybe thought his career in the Highland League was mapped out, but for one reason or another it didn’t quite materialise.

“He went into the Juniors and sometimes when you want to prove people wrong or have something to show it gives you that bit extra.

“I think Josh will do well for us, he’s at a good age and hopefully he can help us challenge to win trophies as we have been doing.

“We’re glad to have got Josh in and hopefully he can give us a different dimension.”

Cowie looks to the future

Since winning the Highland League title last season, there have been a number of changes to Cowie’s squad.

Grant Campbell, Gary Harris and Lewis Duncan departed in the summer, while Aidan Combe joined Formartine United in October and Paul Campbell completed the same move at the weekend.

On the flip side, Bolton and Connor Wood have been signed from East End, while Greg Buchan returned from Huntly – and Cowie says he’s trying to build for the future.

He added: “Players can’t go on forever and the last couple of years we’ve had an experienced squad.

“We have to look at how we can keep the club where it is for the next five or 10 years.

“Our experienced players have still got time left, but we have to look to the future as well. You always get one or two surprises when players move on.

“Paul Campbell’s time with us was trophy-laden and he scored a lot of goals.

“I’ve always said if a player doesn’t want to be at the club, we’ll try to get the best solution for all parties.

“Paul was offered a contract and didn’t accept it and then the move to Formartine came up.

“We wish Paul all the best, apart from the next couple of weeks when he’s playing against us – but I’m sure he’ll do well for Formartine, he’s got all tools.

“I’m disappointed Paul left, I would rather he stayed, but these things happen and other players need to step up.”