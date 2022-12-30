Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Watt believes Banks o’ Dee can become the first team to beat Brechin City in the Breedon Highland League this season provided they learn the lessons from last week.

Dee led 3-0 and 4-3 a week ago at Glebe Park but were eventually forced to settle for a 4-4 draw by the Hedgemen.

Tonight’s rematch at Spain Park is a 7.30pm kick-off and manager Watt is hopeful his side can take all three points.

He said: “We showed last week we can cause Brechin problems, the gameplan worked really well in the first half.

“But if we look at the game as a whole it’s two points dropped at the end of the day.

“If I’d been told beforehand we’d give a good account of ourselves and come away with a point you’d think it was a good result given how well Brechin have been playing.

“But to go there and lead twice and not be able to hold out was a bit disappointing.

“It’s quite glaring that holding onto leads has been a problem for us, particularly against the top teams.

“We’ve conceded too many goals and it’s something we know we need to address.

“We feel on our day we’re one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve never shied away from that, we know we’re a good attacking team.

“But this season was always going to be one of ups and downs and learning experiences.

“Going forward I think we’re good to watch and score goals, which we saw last week against Brechin.

“That side is pleasing but we need to work on being harder and more compact defensively, particularly when teams become more desperate and put pressure on us.”

Last week’s draw was only the second time in 16 league games season that Brechin have dropped points.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh meet Formartine United at Bellslea. The Broch are missing Jamie Beagrie, who is offshore, while Lewis Davidson is a doubt with a calf strain.

For United Daniel Park is suspended and Tyler Mykyta remains sidelined.

A morning pitch inspection is planned at the Haughs where Turriff United tackle Inverurie Locos in what is set to be Aaron’s Reid’s last game for United.

The striker will officially complete his move to Aberdeen when the January transfer window opens.

Injury deprives the visitors of Sam Burnett and Jay Halliday.

A pitch inspection is also planned at Kynoch Park where Keith face local rivals Huntly.

The Black and Golds are missing Lyall Booth, Adam Morris, Robbie Foster, Zander Jack and Max Berton, but Alex Thoirs is available while Cameron Heslop has returned from studying in Canada and could feature.