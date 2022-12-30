Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

By Callum Law
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:17 am
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Jamie Watt believes Banks o’ Dee can become the first team to beat Brechin City in the Breedon Highland League this season provided they learn the lessons from last week.

Dee led 3-0 and 4-3 a week ago at Glebe Park but were eventually forced to settle for a 4-4 draw by the Hedgemen.

Tonight’s rematch at Spain Park is a 7.30pm kick-off and manager Watt is hopeful his side can take all three points.

He said: “We showed last week we can cause Brechin problems, the gameplan worked really well in the first half.

“But if we look at the game as a whole it’s two points dropped at the end of the day.

“If I’d been told beforehand we’d give a good account of ourselves and come away with a point you’d think it was a good result given how well Brechin have been playing.

“But to go there and lead twice and not be able to hold out was a bit disappointing.

“It’s quite glaring that holding onto leads has been a problem for us, particularly against the top teams.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk, right, has been preparing his side for their clash with Banks o’ Dee

“We’ve conceded too many goals and it’s something we know we need to address.

“We feel on our day we’re one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve never shied away from that, we know we’re a good attacking team.

“But this season was always going to be one of ups and downs and learning experiences.

“Going forward I think we’re good to watch and score goals, which we saw last week against Brechin.

“That side is pleasing but we need to work on being harder and more compact defensively, particularly when teams become more desperate and put pressure on us.”

Last week’s draw was only the second time in 16 league games season that Brechin have dropped points.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh meet Formartine United at Bellslea. The Broch are missing Jamie Beagrie, who is offshore, while Lewis Davidson is a doubt with a calf strain.

For United Daniel Park is suspended and Tyler Mykyta remains sidelined.

A morning pitch inspection is planned at the Haughs where Turriff United tackle Inverurie Locos in what is set to be Aaron’s Reid’s last game for United.

The striker will officially complete his move to Aberdeen when the January transfer window opens.

Injury deprives the visitors of Sam Burnett and Jay Halliday.

A pitch inspection is also planned at Kynoch Park where Keith face local rivals Huntly.

The Black and Golds are missing Lyall Booth, Adam Morris, Robbie Foster, Zander Jack and Max Berton, but Alex Thoirs is available while Cameron Heslop has returned from studying in Canada and could feature.

