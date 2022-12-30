Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith’s home fixture with Huntly has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Kynoch Park.

Heavy rain across the north of Scotland put the fixture in doubt during the week and it is the first of Friday’s Highland League contests to be called off.

Neither side has played since December 3 and have now had four call-offs on the bounce. The same game was due to be played on December 23 but that also fell victim to the weather.

Todays match against @huntlyfc is off due to a waterlogged pitch pic.twitter.com/DzJCCHeIRh — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) December 30, 2022

As it stands, Friday’s four remaining fixtures are scheduled to go ahead, starting with Banks o’ Dee hosting Brechin City.

Fraserburgh tweeted they had no pitch issues ahead of their match with Formartine United, while Lossiemouth v Forres and Turriff-Inverurie Locos are still on as of Friday morning.