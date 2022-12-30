Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The Press and Journal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The Press and Journal

The Press and Journal Food and Drink team has been busy bringing you top foodie news about the north and north-east these past 12 months.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 2:30 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Throughout the year we’ve covered everything from restaurant openings to exclusive looks behind-the-scenes of some of your favourite businesses.

We’ve also been reporting on the challenges the hospitality and food and drink industries have been facing, and championing the best of local in our many listicles. Not to mention eating our way around Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

Below we share 10 of the top stories, you, our readers, have enjoyed most over the past 12 months.

The Pitstop taste test

Kicking off the year you loved our taste test of The Pitstop on the A96.

Karla and I headed along after finding out, owner Roy Minty, was hanging up his apron for the last time.

After 24-years of selling breakfast out of his bus in Inverurie, Roy Minty is finally hanging up his apron. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Our readers were passionate about sharing their experiences on social media, with the catering bus being described as “the place for the best cooked breakfast in the north-east”.

Since our visit The Pitstop has exchanged a few hands and is now successfully operating under Mairi McMillan and her family.

Watch our taste test of The Pitstop, here.

Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair try out some of The Pitstop’s dishes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Michelin Guide restaurant lists

In February, the Michelin Guide is announced and every year we update our list with the restaurants recommended within our local areas.

Be that for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray or the Highlands and Islands.

It is always a hotly anticipated list and every year it keeps growing, which is a great sign for the north of Scotland’s food and drink scene.

You’ll find all of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire premises featured here, and all of the Highlands and Islands venues here.

The Rothesay Rooms, Ballater is featured in the Michelin Guide. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdam brunch menu

Dutch fried specialists Aberdam have been one of the north-east’s fastest growing businesses this year.

Not only have they introduced smash burgers to their Shiprow home, they have also launched second premises, Dam Burger, in the new Resident X street food market at Marischal Square.

However, it was in February when they launched their brunch offering that really piqued your interest.

Check out the mouthwatering offering here with some tips on what to order.

Aberdam’s brunch offering. Image: Aberdam

A trip to Rae’s in Montrose

We don’t often venture as far south as Montrose, but we did in March when Rae’s opened. Our readers went crazy for this story and couldn’t get enough of our first look.

The venue, which is on Montrose High Street, has been going from strength to strength since opening and showcases the best of local produce on its various menus.

Rae was the maiden name of Helen’s late mother, Jane.

Helen and Wouter Margaroli in their new restaurant Rae’s, Montrose.

BarBelow is the place to be for cocktails

When BarBelow opened in Aberdeen in March, we knew there would be a lot of excitement.

Not just because we were going to be getting a new late-night cocktail bar, but because the duo behind the business, Emily Hailstones and her partner Hayley Fisher, were to bring delicatessen Olive Alexanders to the same building just a few months later.

From their delicious Golden Ticket drink to the Watermelon and Jalapeno margarita, this venue has fast become a must-try within the city.

Karla Sinclair and I also tried out some of the food and drink options a while back, so be sure to watch the video review here.

Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair try out the food and drink at BarBelow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Six by Nico comes to Aberdeen

When we broke the news that Scottish restaurant chain Six by Nico was heading to Aberdeen’s Union Street our readers were ecstatic.

For so long many of them had been dreaming the business would eventually pick Aberdeen to settle, and after years of waiting it finally happened at the end of April.

Numerous launch events were held to welcome some of Aberdeen’s trendiest residents to the restaurant and we even ran a competition to bag yourself a table or two.

And I’ve even written a review about their last menu of 2023, which you’ll find here.

Inside the restaurant area of Six by Nico in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick

Ola Oils closes down

It was a sad time in April, too, though, when Aberdeenshire rapeseed oil producer, Ola Oils, was forced to close down.

After 14 years the business, which was based at Westfield Farm in Inverurie, was forced to close down. Owners James and Chloe Ogg blamed the decision on increased production costs.

There was an outpouring of support from our readers on social media, offering support and well wishes as the couple moved on to a new chapter.

James and Chloe Ogg with some of their Ola Oil bottles. Image: DC Thomson

Taste of Grampian

In June we held food and drink festival Taste of Grampian at its new home at P&J Live in Aberdeen for the first time.

Many of you popped past our stand to say hello to the P&J’s Food and Drink Team, and a lot of you told us that you’d really enjoyed getting to see Hairy Biker, Si King, and celebrity chef James Martin, up close and personal.

Our helpful guide as well as various other articles, including our Taste Makers series where we paid a few food and drink producers across the north-east a visit, were really popular with our readers and we look forward to sharing even more on this year’s event soon.

Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live on Saturday.

We deep fried a buttery

As if things couldn’t get any stranger at P&J Food and Drink headquarters, Andy Morton just had to go and deep fry a buttery.

Heading down to a secret location in Aberdeen, Andy recruited a few others to try out the delicacy with him.

You were all as curious as I was to find out what he, and the others would make of it. Would it be a success? Would something so full or lard even allow for the batter mix to stick? There were so many questions that needed answering.

Check out the video to see what the judging panel had to make of it.

The Rowie Fritter in all its glory. Image: DC Thomson

Humble Burger Co

Last but not least, in October we revealed that the team behind Elgin’s Humble Burger were in fact opening their own place.

Having operated out of a street food truck at Chanonry Industrial Estate, Jennifer and Mike McEwen’s business is now based right next to Foggies.

The move has allowed them to increase their orders and develop new specials as well.

Specialising in burgers and loaded fries, customers won’t leave hungry after grabbing a bite to eat here.

There’s nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

