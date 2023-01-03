Brora’s Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora’s Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action

By Callum Law
January 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 3, 2023, 9:17 am
Andrew Macrae is looking forward to Brora Rangers' derby against Wick Academy
Andrew Macrae is looking forward to Brora Rangers' derby against Wick Academy

Andrew Macrae believes form will count for little when Brora Rangers face Wick Academy because it’s been so long since either side has played.

The Cattachs meet the Scorries in a north derby at Dudgeon Park this afternoon.

Brora haven’t played since November 26 because of postponements, while Wick’s last outing was on December 3.

Attacker Macrae, 24, said: “We’re keen to play because it’s been more than a month since we’ve had a game.

“I think it’ll be a very tight game, it’s a derby game and Wick are always right up for it.

“It’s back to square one for us and form goes out the window because it’s been that long since we’ve played.

“It’s a massive game for us, but hopefully we can get the win.

“It’s almost like we’ve had a World Cup break as well like the guys in the Premier League.”

‘Brora is always a very tough game’

Meanwhile, Gordon MacNab is hoping to end Wick’s barren spell against Brora and break his personal duck.

During five years at Harmsworth Park the attacker has never managed to get the better of today’s opponents.

Academy’s last victory against Brora was on penalties in the North of Scotland Cup in July 2015, while in the Breedon Highland League their last win was in December 2012.

Wick's Gordon MacNab, left, is hoping to defeat Brora for the first time

MacNab, 28, added: “Brora is always a very tough game, it’s probably our toughest game. It’s a derby and both sides are always up for it.

“In my time with Wick I’ve never managed to beat Brora and while we know it will be very tough it would be great to end that run.

“If we could get a victory it would be massive for our confidence as well.

“We’ve been doing better against them in recent years and have had a couple of draws so hopefully we can build on that.”

Jags and Banffers clash again

Elsewhere Buckie Thistle face local rivals Deveronvale at Victoria Park in a 2pm kick-off.

The Jags got the better of the Banffers in a competitive and feisty affair at Princess Royal Park before Christmas.

Vale boss Craig Stewart was disappointed to lose 2-1 but hopes his charges channel their disappointment in right way for this rematch.

He said: “I’d like the boys to channel that disappointment in the right way and the boys should take a lot of confidence.

“You see the difference in points and positions in the league table, but there wasn’t much evidence of that in the last game.

“We’re hungry to try to put one over Buckie, it’s a local derby after all.”

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is eager to keep the pressure on Brechin City at the top of the division.

He added: “Deveronvale will be up for it and we know it’s pretty much a must-win game for us so it’s a massive game.

“I don’t think any team will win every game between now and the end of the season.

“In my opinion games away from against the top four or five aren’t must-wins, but when you play teams further down the table they are must-win.”

Clachnacuddin v Nairn County at Grant Street Park is also a 2pm kick-off.

The Lilywhites are without Robbie Thompson who has been recalled from his loan by parent club Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Wee County have been buoyed by Fraser Dingwall and Angus Dey signing contract extensions until the summer of 2025, while attacker Aidan Cruickshank has joined on loan from Elgin City until the end of the season.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented