Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos

By Jamie Durent
February 8, 2023, 8:38 pm
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Turriff United have signed striker Fergus Alberts on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Inverurie Locos.

The 20-year-old scored twice in 18 league appearances for Locos after joining from Huntly but has not featured since Andy Low returned as manager.

Alberts joins up with the Turra squad ahead of the weekend’s game against Deveronvale.

He came through the youth system at Christie Park and had a loan spell at junior side Montrose Roselea last season, scoring 10 times in 16 games.

Richard Hastings brought him and Logan Johnstone from Huntly last summer, with Ross Still and James Connelly moving in the opposite direction.

