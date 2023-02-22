Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers thump Wick Academy in derby clash; Forres and Clach play out stalemate; Banks o’ Dee edge out Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers took the spoils in the far north derby as they thumped Highland League rivals Wick Academy 7-1 at Harmsworth Park.

Jordan MacRae put the visitors in front before Max Ewan took his tally to six goals in his last seven games by bagging the second.

The Cattachs then got two in quick succession as firstly Dale Gillespie beat Graeme Williamson from the spot.

Then Andrew Macrae, who came off the bench to replace his namesake Jordan, made it four on the hour.

Ali Sutherland inflicted further punishment on Academy with the fifth before Marc MacGregor pulled one back on 66 minutes.

Another substitute, Tony Dingwall, got the sixth for rampant Brora, before getting his second and his side’s seventh at the death.

Brora keep the pressure on the top four with this triumph, while it is now just one win in eight games for Wick, who drop to 15th in the table.

Stalemate at Mosset Park

Clachnacuddin were unable to break down 10-man Forres Mechanics as the two sides shared the spoils in Moray.

The Can Cans saw Thomas Brady sent off before the break but Clach striker James Anderson could not convert the resulting penalty.

It stops the rot of five straight defeats in the Highland League for Forres and the point moves Clach level with Turriff on 23 points.

Forres completed the signing of former Caley Thistle and Forres Mechanics defender Taylor Thain prior to the game, who joins from Inverurie Locos on a deal until 2026.

“Taylor has got some good experience, he’s been down in England and Wales,” said Forres boss Steven MacDonald. “As much as anything that was probably good life experience and it will do him good.

“When we heard Taylor was living in Inverness that was also an attraction for us, I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s got ambitions to kick on in the game and hopefully he can do that with us.”

Gauld at the double for Dee

Banks o’ Dee came from behind to beat Lossiemouth 2-1 at Grant Park.

Ross Morrison put Lossie in front after 17 minutes but Dee were level thanks to a spot-kick from Neil Gauld.

The visitors, who handed new loan signing Chris Antoniazzi his debut, went into the break ahead after veteran ex-Locos striker Gauld got his second.

Lossie were unable to claw back the deficit in the second half, with Scott Thomson hitting the post, and it is now five wins in six for Dee, who jump up three places to 14th after Wednesday’s games.