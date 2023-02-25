Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League

Craig Ewen has called for improvement in the final third as Keith look to end their barren run when Lossiemouth visit Kynoch Park.

The sides meet in a 2pm kick-off this afternoon with the Maroons having picked up two points from their last seven games.

During that period they have only scored four goals and have drawn a blank in their last three outings.

Keith manager Ewen is keen for that to change and said: “It’s very difficult, we’ve got to try to pick the boys up and add some belief.

“We need to get the monkey off our back in terms of getting a win and get some confidence back into the team and play with a bit more freedom.

“We know we need to win games again. In the last seven games we’ve played Fraserburgh twice, Brora, Formartine, Buckie, Deveronvale and Huntly.

“It’s been a tough spell for us, now we’re playing teams around us and we need to try to get results.

“I’m hoping a couple of players can produce a bit of magic in the final third to get us scoring again.

“On Wednesday against Huntly we were more frustrated going forward rather than defensively.

“We must have defended 30 crosses against Huntly and defended reasonably well, but we didn’t create anything and goals win games so we need to do better going forward.”

Archibald looking for progress

Lossiemouth have lost their last three games and have been without a permanent manager for two months since Joe Russell’s resignation.

Ian Campbell remains in interim charge, assisted by Scott Campbell and Tony Ross.

The Coasters are eight points shy of last season’s total of 30 and captain Liam Archibald is confident they can better that tally.

The midfielder, 31, said: “It’s all about progress for us. We need to try to better last season’s tally and hopefully we can get three points closer with a win.

“If we could show progress again this season it would give everyone a lift.

“It’s good to give yourself targets and we’ve got to be looking to better last season’s total.

Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald is ready for their game against Keith

“With the management situation things haven’t changed too much, I always felt it was a team effort and it wasn’t just Joe.

“Everyone had their role and played their part. Scott is a really good coach and is very good at setting us up tactically.

“So he’s still doing that and working on certain tactical things and Ian Campbell holds everything together really.

“Tony has come in and he’s someone I played with and he commands respect from everyone.

“Tony’s a Lossiemouth legend and had a testimonial and he’s good at giving boys advice.

“There hasn’t been too much disruption, I didn’t want to see Joe leave, but things haven’t changed too much and I think we’re still progressing the right way.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, champions Fraserburgh are again without Joe Barbour for Turriff United’s visit to Bellslea. Rory Brown and Andrew Watt are out for United.

Brechin City will look to bounce back from their first league loss of the campaign when they tackle Huntly at Christie Park. The Black and Golds are buoyed by a midweek win over Keith.

Ally MacDonald takes charge of Brora Rangers for the first time when Strathspey Thistle – who were thrashed 9-0 on Wednesday by Rothes – arrive at Dudgeon Park.

Sixth-placed Inverurie Locos take on eight-placed Nairn County at Harlaw Park. Logan Johnstone and Garry Wood are out for Locos but Robert Ward returns. Nairn will have Scott Davidson and new loan signing Matthew Strachan available.

Wick Academy will be seeking their first victory in five games against a Forres Mechanics side that are winless in six, at Harmsworth Park. The match is subject to an 8am pitch inspection.

Deveronvale meet Banks o’ Dee at Princess Royal Park with long-term absentees Kyle Willox and Neale Allan still out for Dee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
Watch: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights as Formartine United meet Brechin City
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Brora Rangers name long-serving player Ally MacDonald as new manager
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Rothes hit nine without reply against Strathspey; Michael Dangana gives Huntly victory against Keith
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers thump Wick Academy in derby clash; Forres and Clach…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
World Book Day special: How to get kids off screens and into books
Keith boss Craig Ewen has been preparing his side for facing Lossiemouth in the Highland League
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented