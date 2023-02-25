Keith look to sharpen up in attack against Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Ewen has called for improvement in the final third as Keith look to end their barren run when Lossiemouth visit Kynoch Park.

The sides meet in a 2pm kick-off this afternoon with the Maroons having picked up two points from their last seven games.

During that period they have only scored four goals and have drawn a blank in their last three outings.

Keith manager Ewen is keen for that to change and said: “It’s very difficult, we’ve got to try to pick the boys up and add some belief.

“We need to get the monkey off our back in terms of getting a win and get some confidence back into the team and play with a bit more freedom.

“We know we need to win games again. In the last seven games we’ve played Fraserburgh twice, Brora, Formartine, Buckie, Deveronvale and Huntly.

“It’s been a tough spell for us, now we’re playing teams around us and we need to try to get results.

“I’m hoping a couple of players can produce a bit of magic in the final third to get us scoring again.

“On Wednesday against Huntly we were more frustrated going forward rather than defensively.

“We must have defended 30 crosses against Huntly and defended reasonably well, but we didn’t create anything and goals win games so we need to do better going forward.”

Archibald looking for progress

Lossiemouth have lost their last three games and have been without a permanent manager for two months since Joe Russell’s resignation.

Ian Campbell remains in interim charge, assisted by Scott Campbell and Tony Ross.

The Coasters are eight points shy of last season’s total of 30 and captain Liam Archibald is confident they can better that tally.

The midfielder, 31, said: “It’s all about progress for us. We need to try to better last season’s tally and hopefully we can get three points closer with a win.

“If we could show progress again this season it would give everyone a lift.

“It’s good to give yourself targets and we’ve got to be looking to better last season’s total.

“With the management situation things haven’t changed too much, I always felt it was a team effort and it wasn’t just Joe.

“Everyone had their role and played their part. Scott is a really good coach and is very good at setting us up tactically.

“So he’s still doing that and working on certain tactical things and Ian Campbell holds everything together really.

“Tony has come in and he’s someone I played with and he commands respect from everyone.

“Tony’s a Lossiemouth legend and had a testimonial and he’s good at giving boys advice.

“There hasn’t been too much disruption, I didn’t want to see Joe leave, but things haven’t changed too much and I think we’re still progressing the right way.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, champions Fraserburgh are again without Joe Barbour for Turriff United’s visit to Bellslea. Rory Brown and Andrew Watt are out for United.

Brechin City will look to bounce back from their first league loss of the campaign when they tackle Huntly at Christie Park. The Black and Golds are buoyed by a midweek win over Keith.

Ally MacDonald takes charge of Brora Rangers for the first time when Strathspey Thistle – who were thrashed 9-0 on Wednesday by Rothes – arrive at Dudgeon Park.

Sixth-placed Inverurie Locos take on eight-placed Nairn County at Harlaw Park. Logan Johnstone and Garry Wood are out for Locos but Robert Ward returns. Nairn will have Scott Davidson and new loan signing Matthew Strachan available.

Wick Academy will be seeking their first victory in five games against a Forres Mechanics side that are winless in six, at Harmsworth Park. The match is subject to an 8am pitch inspection.

Deveronvale meet Banks o’ Dee at Princess Royal Park with long-term absentees Kyle Willox and Neale Allan still out for Dee.