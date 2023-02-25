Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9

By Donna MacAllister
February 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 25, 2023, 8:14 am
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
North rail campaigners have talked down calls to fully dual the A9 and say the roads lobby is too mouthy and more consideration should be given to rail improvements instead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A North rail campaign group hopes the Scottish Government “avoids the temptation” to fully dual the A9 and listens less to the “powerful” roads lobby.

The Friends of the Far North Line organisation believes the rail network should be the focus of investment instead.

Convener Ian Budd says the road’s most-feared junctions should be fixed instead to save lives.

He hopes Transport Scotland “follows through on the Scottish Government’s policy of modal shift to rail and avoids the temptation to build, or upgrade, roads in the area”.

And he believes climate change should “cause a rethink in the way transport funds are allocated”.

‘Dualling A9 will not cut car miles’

An electric car charging. Image: Shutterstock

Under the A9 dualling plan, costed at £3 billion at 2008 prices, 80 miles of single carriageway between Perth and Inverness will be upgraded.

Those in favour say it is needed to make the road safer, and to accommodate the rise in traffic, including electric cars.

A leading Highland councillor wants to go even further and dual the road right to the Far North.

Audit and scrutiny committee leader Trish Robertson believes a bigger road “is vital not just for the freeport, but for the buses and electric cars, our future transport options”.

She added: “Hydrogen infrastructure and production is also planned for around the north coast and the spaceport will also require good road connections.

‘I am just as frustrated as other drivers’

Ian Budd, convener of the Friends of the Far North Line. Image: DC Thomson.

But Mr Budd says electric cars need electricity and are a strain on the environment, so it is best to bite the bullet and put the big money into the rail service.

He added: “I know there is a dilemma around there not being any figures to back up my assertion that we do not need to fully dual the A9.

“My assertion is really based on the fact that dualling the A9 is never discussed as a capacity issue, it is always discussed as a frustration issue.

“I am as frustrated as other drivers, but I have a problem with building roads just so that I do not get frustrated driving behind a lorry.”

‘Roads lobby needs to budge’

An HGV. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Budd said the roads lobby is understandably concerned about hauliers’ livelihoods,  but argues one rail freight load can remove around 70 lorries from the road.

He added: “The roads lobby seems to be politically very powerful and it seems to be hard for other voices in the debate to be heard.”

Addressing the safety argument, Mr Budd said: “MSP Fergus Ewing gets angry about the A9 not being dualled but the thing that he talks about is safety.

“Of course it’s a tragedy every time someone gets killed, but there are ways to mitigate that, the junctions where many of the accidents are occurring can be made safer.

“We feel the whole issue needs to be looked at properly and we need to ask ourselves,  why do we need to fully dual the A9?”

