Lossiemouth twice come from behind to earn a point against Turriff United

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell admitted his players were “disappointed” with their overall performance in a game in which they twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Turriff United at Grant Park.

The Lossie boss said: “We were poor today, especially in the first half.

“They got a bit of a rocket at half time and reacted a bit.

“But we are better than that – we are better quality and better on the ball. Turriff will probably complain about the penalty, but the boy made contact.

“We’ve had a few of them against us this season, you just have to hold your hands up and accept it.

“I would say a draw was a fair result but I don’t know if Turriff will see it that way. They probably had slightly the better chances, but we hit the post and had a few scrambled off the line.”

The visitors made the breakthrough in the 12th minute. A deep cross from Liam Cheyne picked out Kyle Gordon on the six-yard line and he stooped to head past Lossie keeper Cammy Farquhar.

Gordon almost doubled the lead six minutes later but his angled drive flashed just wide of the upright.

However, the home side were back on level terms just after the half-hour mark. Lossie skipper Liam Archibald capitalised on hesitancy in the Turriff defence before bursting clear and firing high into the net.

Turriff came close to restoring their lead in the 53rd minute when a Jack McKenzie cross found its way through to Cheyne at the back post, but he blasted well over.

McKenzie twice came close as the visitors continued to threaten, but on each occasion he failed to hit the target.

In a breakaway move, Ross Paterson got a sight of the Turriff goal his deflected shot clipped the outside of the post.

But it was mostly Turriff and the pressure paid off in the 65th minute when McKenzie drove into the box and his cut-back was swept into the net by Fergus Alberts.

But it was all-square again three minutes later. Ryan Farquhar was adjudged to have been fouled in the box. Referee David Alexander pointed to the spot and Niall Kennedy made no mistake from the spot.

There were chances at either end before the end, but there was no more scoring.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “A lack of quality in the final third probably cost us more than anything.

“The two goals we conceded were very avoidable – it was never a penalty and for the first one Dylan (Stuart) has put in a fresh air shot and the boy just went through.

“We played with a bit more urgency in the second half, but we just couldn’t get a shot on target.”