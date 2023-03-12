Captain Graeme Shinnie warns Euro bid rivals Aberdeen’s fighting spirit is back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Captain Graeme Shinnie warns Euro bid rivals Aberdeen’s fighting spirit is back

By Sean Wallace
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 5:37 pm
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Fired-up captain Graeme Shinnie has warned Premiership rivals the fighting spirit is back at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen were in freefall following a run of defeats at the turn of the year that Shinnie blasted as “unacceptable”.

That crash in form resulted in the sacking of Jim Goodwin with Barry Robson placed in interim charge of the first team.

Under Robson’s guidance Shinnie reckons the Dons’ bite has returned.

A 3-1 victory at Dundee United made it three wins from the last four matches under Robson.

That run has reignited the bid for European qualification.

Shinnie will demand there is no drop in that fighting spirit as they aim to salvage a troubled season with a Euro slot.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He said: “The fighting spirit is there now.

“You have to show that side in this league.

“Against Dundee United we fought and scrapped then the quality shone through in the end.

“We showed what we were about in the second half at Tannadice.

“The last couple of games have been good.

“We came through against Livingston (1-0 win) and United which showed the fight and desire in the team.

“We are moving in the right direction again.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

‘We are back in the fight for European places’

Aberdonian Shinnie is on loan from Championship bottom club Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

The Scotland international is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024.

The 31-year-old recently said any thoughts of his future beyond the summer were on the backburner as he focused entirely on resurrecting the Dons’ season.

Shinnie was Aberdeen captain in a previous spell at Pittodrie before moving in summer 2019 to Derby County.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates going 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Robson sanctioned the loan move of Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart to MK Dons on transfer deadline day.

He then named Shinnie as captain.

Shinnie’s fully committed, all action, passionate style of play has been fundamental to the revival in form.

He is determined to keep the momentum going when the Reds host third-placed Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Shinnie said: “We have gone through a bad spell but we are back in the fight for European places which is very good.

“We are not going to get ahead of ourselves as there is still a long way to go.

“However results have been good to get us back into it.

“We need to continue to keep winning games and climbing.

“We are in the business end of the season and are looking forward to Hearts.”

‘We had to fight and scrap more’

Only six weeks ago the Dons were in crisis after three successive humiliating away defeats in succession.

A 5-0 loss at Hearts was followed days later by a Scottish Cup exit at sixth tier Darvel.

Then the Reds crashed 6-0 to Hibs at Easter Road with Goodwin axed straight after that defeat.

Aberdeen’s hunt for a new manager continues, but the form has changed.

The Reds are now just two points behind fourth placed Hibs who occupy a European qualifying position.

When asked what has changed to spark the upturn if form Shinnie isolated two factors – Robson and the return of ‘”fight” in the team.

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Aberdeen beat Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

Shinnie said: “The Hibs result was unacceptable.

“We let the club down that day.

“With that and the Hearts and Darvel games, it was a week of huge disappointment.

“It’s a different style with Barry coming in, a different manager.

“We knew we had to fight and scrap more and it was unacceptable to be conceding that amount of goals.”

‘Unacceptable’ defensive record

The arrival of centre-back Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald late in the January transfer window has also helped strengthen a vulnerable defence.

Pollock was secured on loan from Championship Watford with MacDonald signing until the end of the season having left Swindon Town.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Shinnie said: “Defensively we had to sort it out because the Hearts and the Hibs results were unacceptable.

“The number of goals we conceded was unacceptable.

“It’s important we keep it tight in defence as it gives us a platform.

“When you have the front players we have you always have a chance of scoring goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie in action against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women find out post-split SWPL 1 fixtures with trip to Glasgow Women up…
Aberdeen Women will play in the bottom half of SWPL 1 following the league split. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women's bottom-six position in SWPL 1 split is no bad thing…
Aberdeen's Mya Christie battles with Motherwell's captain Gill Inglis. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes there can be 'no excuses' after Aberdeen Women's 3-1 defeat to…
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women aim to go into SWPL 1 split on positive note, says Gavin…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: European Super League documentary made me proud of how Scottish clubs and…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The 'incredible' impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen - by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has won the SWPL 2 player of the month award for her form at Montrose. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL
Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
Homes could be built on the site of the demolished Garthdee Parish Church
Homes for former Garthdee Parish Church site, EIGHT STOREY block of Union Street flats…
3
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker leaves his home in London (PA)
Gary Lineker reinstated as BBC presenter as corporation apologises
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
6
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
7
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Aboyne sisters and dog Buck soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place
8
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
9
SALE LEADER: Two-year-old Lyn fetched 8,000gns.
Top-priced working dog sold to America
10
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…

More from Press and Journal

drugs fraud report
Report shows the police efforts to curb drug and fraud crime in the north…
The first indoor padel tennis court will be opening in Aberdeen. Image: Strikers.
First indoor padel tennis court to open in Aberdeen as sport continues to sweep…
Bucksburn Swimming Pool will close due to council budget cuts. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Scottish Government urged to intervene and save 'treasured' Bucksburn Swimming Pool
The iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct attracts thousands of tourists. Picture by Shutterstock.
Network chiefs finalise plans to repair cracks in famous Glenfinnan Viaduct
telephone exchange highland
Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction
The Cullen dinosaur has been turning heads ever since it was installed, with some saying it's "tacky" while others describe it as "fun". Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Community divided over plans to save Cullen's psychedelic dinosaur from extinction
Sheep have been sheltering from snow near Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
The volunteer crew from RNLI Kessock were called out to an incident near Rosemarkie on Sunday. Image: RNLI/Yvette Kershaw.
Lifeboat crew launched to rescue person trapped by tide near Rosemarkie
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented