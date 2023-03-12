Conor Gethins moves one away from 200-goal milestone as Nairn County defeat Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Conor Gethins and Matthew Strachan helped Nairn County to a 2-0 win over Huntly.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay was pleased to see an impact from substitute Conor Gethins, who netted within minutes of coming off the bench.

He said: “With Conor Gethins, you always know you’re going to get a chance and he came on and tucked away the goal within minutes of coming on. It’s good to see him make the impact and he’s now one away from his target of 200 goals.”

It was a third successive clean sheet at Station Park for the Wee County, with Mackay happy to see his defence rack up another shut-out.

He added: “We’ve missed Ross Tokely in recent weeks, but it shows what the other players have learned from him since he’s came to the club. I’m really pleased for Dylan (Maclean) and his defence to get another clean sheet.”

Huntly threatened after 11 minutes when Callum Murray caused problems for the home defence on the right wing and he crossed for Andrew Hunter, whose diving header was just past the post.

It took 40 minutes for either goalkeeper to be forced into a save with Fraser Hobday denying Andrew Greig after the winger cut in from the left.

Thank you to the crowd of over 600 people who were at Station Park today for our special TeamHamish day. You all kindly donated £1176.50 to TeamHamish. What a town! pic.twitter.com/VRIwQT9G3Q — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) March 11, 2023

Nairn were claiming for a penalty before the break when Aidan Cruickshank went down under a Lyall Booth challenge, but referee Billy Baxter waved away the protests.

The deadlock was broken after 72 minutes with substitute Gethins turning in from close range after Scott Davidson delivered from the left.

The deficit was doubled five minutes later with loan signing Matthew Strachan heading home from a corner for his first Highland League goal.

Huntly came close in the latter stages of the match. A long kick up the pitch from Hobday picked out substitute Angus Grant who controlled the ball before forcing a save from Maclean.

Five minutes later, Maclean again denied the visitors. Callum Murray created an opening on the left and picked out Robbie Foster whose low drive was turned round the post by the Nairn keeper.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “In the first half, I thought we were excellent and looked the dominant team. We played at a good tempo and the only thing I’m bemoaning is when we’ve got that momentum, we weren’t purposeful in the final third and we were wasteful in front of goal.

“We lost our composure in the second half and we’ve conceded two goals from two errors from us.”