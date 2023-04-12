Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy

Four-goal win sees Locos strengthen grip on sixth place in Breedon Highland League.

By Paul Third
Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos took a huge step towards securing a sixth-place finish in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-0 win against Wick Academy at Harlaw Park.

A Lloyd Robertson double and goals from Jonny Smith and Jay Halliday in a one-sided second half gave Andy Low’s side a comfortable victory in their final home game of the season.

The result takes Locos five points clear of seventh-placed Huntly with two matches remaining.

Locos made a slow start and Wick were first to have a shot at goal, but Gordon MacNab’s snapshot from 20 yards went well wide.

Locos’ first sight of goal fell to Sam Robertson in the 16th minute, but he saw his curling effort from 20 yards clip the crossbar.

All the efforts in the opening exchanges were outside the box and Mark Macadie was next to try his luck for Wick, with his 20-yard effort failing to trouble Andy Reid in the Inverurie goal.

The same fate befell Cole Anderson from a similar distance as his low effort whistled past the post for Locos.

But with the home side finding a tempo to their play the deadlock was eventually broken in the 27th minute.

It was a fine finish too as Lloyd Robertson met Calum Dingwall’s outswinging corner with a first-time volley from the edge of the box which went in off the post.

Locos had the ball in the back of the net again 10 minutes before the break when Jonny Smith fired home after a ricochet had fallen in his path, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Locos dominant in the second half

The Inverurie striker did get on the scoresheet five minutes into the second half as he headed Robertson’s cross past Wick Academy goalkeeper Graeme Williamson to make it 2-0.

The home side were in the mood to add to their lead and they duly put the game beyond the visitors 18 minutes from time.

Substitute Robert Ward found himself in a race for the ball with Wick keeper Williamson and the ball ricocheted into the path of fellow sub Jay Halliday, who had time to run the ball into the empty net to make it 3-0.

With the rain lashing down in the second half, the slick surface suited the home side and Robertson got on the scoresheet again as he fired high past Williamson to make it 4-0.

