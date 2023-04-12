Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos took a huge step towards securing a sixth-place finish in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-0 win against Wick Academy at Harlaw Park.

A Lloyd Robertson double and goals from Jonny Smith and Jay Halliday in a one-sided second half gave Andy Low’s side a comfortable victory in their final home game of the season.

The result takes Locos five points clear of seventh-placed Huntly with two matches remaining.

Locos made a slow start and Wick were first to have a shot at goal, but Gordon MacNab’s snapshot from 20 yards went well wide.

Locos’ first sight of goal fell to Sam Robertson in the 16th minute, but he saw his curling effort from 20 yards clip the crossbar.

All the efforts in the opening exchanges were outside the box and Mark Macadie was next to try his luck for Wick, with his 20-yard effort failing to trouble Andy Reid in the Inverurie goal.

The same fate befell Cole Anderson from a similar distance as his low effort whistled past the post for Locos.

But with the home side finding a tempo to their play the deadlock was eventually broken in the 27th minute.

It was a fine finish too as Lloyd Robertson met Calum Dingwall’s outswinging corner with a first-time volley from the edge of the box which went in off the post.

Locos had the ball in the back of the net again 10 minutes before the break when Jonny Smith fired home after a ricochet had fallen in his path, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Locos dominant in the second half

The Inverurie striker did get on the scoresheet five minutes into the second half as he headed Robertson’s cross past Wick Academy goalkeeper Graeme Williamson to make it 2-0.

The home side were in the mood to add to their lead and they duly put the game beyond the visitors 18 minutes from time.

Substitute Robert Ward found himself in a race for the ball with Wick keeper Williamson and the ball ricocheted into the path of fellow sub Jay Halliday, who had time to run the ball into the empty net to make it 3-0.

With the rain lashing down in the second half, the slick surface suited the home side and Robertson got on the scoresheet again as he fired high past Williamson to make it 4-0.