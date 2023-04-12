Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie’s lead at the top

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City thrashed Fraserburgh 5-0 at Glebe Park to reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top of the Breedon Highland League to four points.

There was nothing between the sides at Bellslea in a 0-0 draw a fortnight ago, but on this occasion the Hedgemen did the damage with a superb first half display.

Botti Biabi, Fraser MacLeod and Marc Scott had the Angus side three to the good inside 20 minutes, Scott added another just before half-time and Grady McGrath completed the scoring.

Brechin still have a game in hand over leaders Buckie and also face the Jags at Victoria Park on the last day of the season with the title race looking like it will go down to the wire.

Champions Fraserburgh remain fifth in the table after a disappointing and out of sorts display.

Blistering start from Brechin

Brechin made the perfect start by taking the lead in the third minute.

McGrath showed good control before spreading a pass out to Kevin McHattie on the left flank, he in turn found MacLeod inside the box and his cutback was finished by Biabi from six yards.

Fraserburgh did get forward plenty in the early exchanges, but didn’t create a clear opening – and then they were blitzed by two goals in three minutes.

In the 16th minute, Scott released Biabi on the right flank and the striker showed terrific footwork to create space before crossing to the near post for MacLeod to flick a header into the net.

On 18 minutes it got even better for the Hedgemen when Biabi found Scott on the right side of the area and he weaved inside Ryan Cowie before blasting a shot beyond Joe Barbour from 12 yards.

Shortly after the third, Kieran Inglis lifted a shot over as Brechin pushed for even more.

The Broch had a sight of goal midway through the first period when Scott Barbour found space on the right side of the box, but his cross-cum-shot was cut out.

Things settled down a bit after that, but with a commanding lead Brechin were in control of proceedings.

As half-time approached, McHattie rifled a shot over from 25 yards and at the other end Bryan Hay was off-target with a strike from similar range.

A minute before the break, Scott Barbour outmuscled Hamish Thomson to create an opening for the Broch, but home goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was out quickly to block the shot and then Brechin went straight up the other end and scored their fourth.

McHattie stood up a cross from the left wing and Scott had the simple task of heading home from close range.

Broch up against it

Fraserburgh to their credit showed their trademark spirit in the second period.

A Scott Barbour shot was held by Wilson, then, on 52 minutes, Wilson made a fingertip save to turn away Sean Butcher’s header from Lewis Davidson’s right-wing cross.

Brechin still posed a threat with MacLeod and Scott going close, but their ventures into the final third were more sporadic than in the first half.

However, with 15 minutes to go, they added further gloss to the score. Fraserburgh sub Logan Watt lost possession in a dangerous area and after Joe Barbour had saved MacLeod’s shot, McGrath rammed home the rebound.

That rounded off a magnificent Brechin performance which demonstrated their intent as the title race intensifies.