Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place

Max Ewan's goal proved the difference in windy conditions at Dudgeon Park.

By Andy Skinner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

Brora Rangers moved a step closer to securing third place in the Highland League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Lossiemouth.

A breakthrough looked increasingly unlikely in a scrappy encounter at Dudgeon Park, however, Max Ewan’s strike midway through the second half proved decisive.

It leaves the Cattachs three points clear of Formartine United with two matches remaining.

Brora mounted pressure from the first whistle with Tony Dingwall and Ross Gunn – both among a number of changes made by player-manager Ally MacDonald – failing to hit the target with early efforts.

Lossie looked to pose a threat on the break, but it was Dingwall who was next to come close on 20 minutes with a deflected strike which fell into the grasp of Cameron Farquhar.

Ally MacDoald. Image: Paul Reid

At the other end, a chance nearly presented itself for Fraser Forbes following good work from Ryan Farquhar, however, the striker was unable to get his shot away.

The windy conditions made it difficult for both sides, with a low Ewan strike from distance causing little trouble for Lossie goalkeeper Farquhar just shy of the half hour mark.

There were precious few opportunities in the remainder of the first half, with Ewan seeing a looping header from Dale Gillespie’s cross comfortably gathered by Farquhar on the stroke of half-time.

Lossie looked to get out of the blocks quickly at the start of the second half, with Dean Stewart unable to divert a menacing Ryan Farquhar free-kick goalwards from a promising position.

Dean Stewart in action for Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage

Forbes was then handed an opportunity by a slack Brora defensive clearance on 53 minutes, however, he was unable to keep his shot down from the edge of the box.

All too often the Cattachs’ final delivery let them down, but that changed when they broke the deadlock on 68 minutes.

Stewart was unable to cut out Millar Gamble’s ball down the middle, which allowed Ewan a free run at goal, with the attacker cutting back on to his left foot before curling an effort beyond the grasp of Farquhar.

Brora looked for a clinching second goal, with Ali Sutherland failing to keep down a volleyed effort from the edge of the box.

Ewan then had a glorious chance to double his tally on 76 minutes when Tom Kelly’s sublime delivery sat up perfectly for him – but he could only fire straight at Farquhar.

The Coasters thought they had salvaged a point in the dying stages when Liam Archibald tucked home following a free-kick, only to be denied by an offside flag.

