Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner

Keith posted a 1-0 victory at Strathspey Thistle and were rewarded with a move into 14th spot in the Highland League.

The result, along with Lossiemouth losing 1-0 at Brora Rangers, moved the victors up one place, while their basement hosts will finish the campaign where they are.

The rock-bottom Jags remain on 11 points after their last home game of the season, and still 12 points below Deveronvale.

Matthew Tough popped up with the second half winner for the Maroons, which meant Thistle failed to win a league game at Seafield Park this term.

Despite their lowly positions, recent form at both clubs has been encouraging, with the Jags pushing leaders Buckie all the way in a late 2-0 loss at the weekend and Keith unbeaten in their prior three games.

Strathspey lost 6-1 against the Maroons at Kynoch Park in October, therefore would have been keen to show a big improvement on home turf in Wednesday’s clash.

MacCormack made just one change, with Jack Davison replacing Alan Kerr.

Keith, who drew 1-1 with Huntly on Saturday, made three changes as Joseph Wilson, Gavin Elphinstone and Stewart Hutchison were handed starts.

The Maroons, wearing their pale blue kits, won two corners inside the first 40 seconds, but Thistle responded and Ross Logan’s low delivery was diverted just wide by team-mate Jack Davison.

Keith then almost opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Liam Duncan’s fine cut-back found Elphinstone, but he sliced his effort past the left post.

Visiting keeper Craig Reid was soon called into action twice in as many minutes. Firstly, he held a low shot from Logan, then he got down smartly to deny Davison.

Just before the break, a terrific piece of skill took Strathspey’s Daniel Whitehorn into the box and his searing shot was barely a foot over the crossbar.

Michael Mackenzie guided an early second half effort over the top for the Jags after cleverly being put through by Michael Grimes. It was a great chance and he knew it.

The next chance was created by Keith’s Duncan and his low drive flashed wide of the right post.

The clinching moment came on 71 minutes when Tough made a move in the box and tucked the ball away from Ewan Murray’s assist.

A late push from Strathpey pinned Keith back, but there was to be no leveller for the Jags.

This Saturday, Strathspey are away to new Highland League Cup winners Banks o’ Dee, while Keith host Inverurie Locos.