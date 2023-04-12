Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner

Maroons' away triumph means winless home Highland League season for basement Seafield Park club.

By Paul Chalk
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick

Keith posted a 1-0 victory at Strathspey Thistle and were rewarded with a move into 14th spot in the Highland League.

The result, along with Lossiemouth losing 1-0 at Brora Rangers, moved the victors up one place, while their basement hosts will finish the campaign where they are.

The rock-bottom Jags remain on 11 points after their last home game of the season, and still 12 points below Deveronvale.

Matthew Tough popped up with the second half winner for the Maroons, which meant Thistle failed to win a league game at Seafield Park this term.

Despite their lowly positions, recent form at both clubs has been encouraging, with the Jags pushing leaders Buckie all the way in a late 2-0 loss at the weekend and Keith unbeaten in their prior three games.

Strathspey lost 6-1 against the Maroons at Kynoch Park in October, therefore would have been keen to show a big improvement on home turf in Wednesday’s clash.

MacCormack made just one change, with Jack Davison replacing Alan Kerr.

Keith, who drew 1-1 with Huntly on Saturday, made three changes as Joseph Wilson, Gavin Elphinstone and Stewart Hutchison were handed starts.

The Maroons, wearing their pale blue kits, won two corners inside the first 40 seconds, but Thistle responded and Ross Logan’s low delivery was diverted just wide by team-mate Jack Davison.

Keith then almost opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Liam Duncan’s fine cut-back found Elphinstone, but he sliced his effort past the left post.

Visiting keeper Craig Reid was soon called into action twice in as many minutes. Firstly, he held a low shot from Logan, then he got down smartly to deny Davison.

Just before the break, a terrific piece of skill took Strathspey’s Daniel Whitehorn into the box and his searing shot was barely a foot over the crossbar.

Michael Mackenzie guided an early second half effort over the top for the Jags after cleverly being put through by Michael Grimes. It was a great chance and he knew it.

The next chance was created by Keith’s Duncan and his low drive flashed wide of the right post.

The clinching moment came on 71 minutes when Tough made a move in the box and tucked the ball away from Ewan Murray’s assist.

A late push from Strathpey pinned Keith back, but there was to be no leveller for the Jags.

This Saturday, Strathspey are away to new Highland League Cup winners Banks o’ Dee, while Keith host Inverurie Locos.

