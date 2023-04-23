Tributes paid to Highland journalist Bill McAllister

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press and Journal shinty writer Bill McAllister has died.

The respected journalist, author and media relations officer had taken ill earlier this month.

McAllister, whose wife Bet is councillor for Inverness Central, was originally from Dingwall but lived in Inverness.

He began his career with the North Star as a 16 year-old before moving to the Highland News and then the Press and Journal.

He served as north business editor and north news editor during his time with the newspaper before setting up his own press and public relations company, McAllister Media, in 1990.

He sold his business in 2014 to Aberdeen-based Frasermedia, who he joined as PR account director.

‘The voice of the Highland League’

A keen footballer who played for more than 20 years in the Inverness Welfare League and with Dingwall Thistle, McAllister’s comedic touches in his weekly Highland League round-ups on BBC Radio Scotland became a highlight of the Saturday broadcast.

Highland League president George Manson said: “Bill was the voice of the Highland League for a long time both on radio and in print.

“He was a larger than life character who was well known to all the clubs in the league for a long time and he’ll be sadly missed.”

He wrote the Highland Hundred – The History of the Highland Football League 1893-1993 and was known as the voice of the Highland League for years.

Reflecting on his brief Highland League career he said: “I actually played two Highland League matches in the early ’60s, one for Ross County at Peterhead and the other for Brora Rangers at Dingwall.

“At the ripe old age of 21, I ‘retired’ because a move from the Highland News to the P&J meant working every other Saturday.”

A popular after-dinner speaker, Mr McAllister also provided shinty coverage for the Press and Journal and was a strong presence in sport in the Highlands.

A statement from Caley Thistle read: “Everyone at the club was devastated to hear this sad news yesterday.

“Bill was a long-standing friend of many at ICT and was an active help to our Football Memories Project.

“All of our thoughts and condolences go to his family and loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”

He was a member of Inverness District Council for more than 15 years and also worked with the Scottish Sports Council. In addition he was chairman of the Scottish Association of Local Sports Councils.

Away from sport, McAllister, who was a councillor in Inverness for 19 years, also wrote a weekly column for the Inverness Courier.

The condolences of the shinty world go to Bet McAllister and family following the sad passing of her husband Bill McAllister.

Bill was the Press & Journal Shinty Columnist for many years and a good friend of Shinty. pic.twitter.com/g1q27mL4qS — Shinty (@camanachd) April 23, 2023

A statement from the Camanachd Association read: “The condolences of the shinty world go to Bet McAllister and family following the sad passing of her husband Bill McAllister.

“Bill was the Press & Journal shinty columnist for many years and a good friend of shinty.”