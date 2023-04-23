Tributes paid to Highland journalist Bill McAllister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Highland journalist Bill McAllister

McAllister hailed as the 'Voice of the Highland League' and 'friend of shinty'.

By Paul Third
Bill McAllister with the Scottish League Cup, the Camanachd Cup and the Scottish Cup.
Bill McAllister with the Scottish League Cup, the Camanachd Cup and the Scottish Cup.

Press and Journal shinty writer Bill McAllister has died.

The respected journalist, author and media relations officer had taken ill earlier this month.

McAllister, whose wife Bet is councillor for Inverness Central, was originally from Dingwall but lived in Inverness.

He began his career with the North Star as a 16 year-old before moving to the Highland News and then the Press and Journal.

He served as north business editor and north news editor during his time with the newspaper before setting up his own press and public relations company, McAllister Media, in 1990.

Bill McAllister, right, with Forbes Shand and Steve Paterson at a celebratory dinner in 2018  for the 20th anniversary of Huntly winning the Highland League five years in a row. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He sold his business in 2014 to Aberdeen-based Frasermedia, who he joined as PR account director.

‘The voice of the Highland League’

A keen footballer who played for more than 20 years in the Inverness Welfare League and with Dingwall Thistle, McAllister’s comedic touches in his weekly Highland League round-ups on BBC Radio Scotland became a highlight of the Saturday broadcast.

Highland League president George Manson said: “Bill was the voice of the Highland League for a long time both on radio and in print.

“He was a larger than life character who was well known to all the clubs in the league for a long time and he’ll be sadly missed.”

He wrote the Highland Hundred – The History of the Highland Football League 1893-1993 and was known as the voice of the Highland League for years.

Reflecting on his brief Highland League career he said: “I actually played two Highland League matches in the early ’60s, one for Ross County at Peterhead and the other for Brora Rangers at Dingwall.

“At the ripe old age of 21, I ‘retired’ because a move from the Highland News to the P&J meant working every other Saturday.”

A popular after-dinner speaker, Mr McAllister also provided shinty coverage for the Press and Journal and was a strong presence in sport in the Highlands.

A statement from Caley Thistle read: “Everyone at the club was devastated to hear this sad news yesterday.

“Bill was a long-standing friend of many at ICT and was an active help to our Football Memories Project.

“All of our thoughts and condolences go to his family and loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”

He was a member of Inverness District Council for more than 15 years and also worked with the Scottish Sports Council. In addition he was chairman of the Scottish Association of Local Sports Councils.

Away from sport, McAllister, who was a councillor in Inverness for 19 years, also wrote a weekly column for the Inverness Courier.

A statement from the Camanachd Association read: “The condolences of the shinty world go to Bet McAllister and family following the sad passing of her husband Bill McAllister.

“Bill was the Press & Journal shinty columnist for many years and a good friend of shinty.”

 

[[title]]