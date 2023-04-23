22-year average time to fix bridges in Scotland – with many crumbling in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
22-year average time to fix bridges in Scotland – with many crumbling in the Highlands

One Highland bridge has faced problems since 1990.

By Chris Cromar
The Skye bridge connects the island to the mainland. Image: Keith Mackenzie/DC Thomson.
The Skye bridge connects the island to the mainland. Image: Keith Mackenzie/DC Thomson.

New analysis has revealed that it takes on average 22 years to fix a bridge in Scotland, with many of those crumbling in the Highlands.

Major upgrades are needed for 35 “substandard bridges”, but research has shown that some communities are waiting years, even decades, for the work to be carried out.

The report reveals that Argyll and Bute Council recorded Connel Bridge, which crosses from Loch Etive to Connel, near Oban, required work in 2016. However it will not be signed off until 2024.

Connel Bridge dates back to 1903. Planned construction works will involve teams installing a new steel deck.

The Connel Bridge is located near Oban. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

Another crossing left in disrepair is the A887 Lagain Bhain Bridge near Torgyle. Work there is not expected to be completed until 2024, despite the need being identified back in 1998.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, the Allt Nan Guibhas Bridge on the A82 has faced problems since 1990, but these are unlikely to be sorted until 2029 – nearly 40 years later.

‘Neglect of vital infrastructure’

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron told The Mail on Sunday: “This is just another example of SNP neglect of Scotland’s vital infrastructure. No one’s pretending bridges can be fixed overnight, but for the average time for repair to be sitting at over two decades is incredible.

“People have grown tired of the SNP’s approach to mainten­ance and infrastructure, whether that’s the beleaguered ferries or potholes on our roads. It seems bridges are being similarly dismissed.”

People using roads is ‘top priority’

In response to Mr Cameron, Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “All substandard structures on the trunk road network are monitored and managed in accordance with national standards until such time as funds are prioritised for remedial work.

“The safety of people using our roads is a top priority and that is why there is a strict inspection and safety regime for all our bridges, based on best practice and national guidelines. We also have maintenance strategies for our all major asset types, including bridges.”

