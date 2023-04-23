22-year average time to fix bridges in Scotland – with many crumbling in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New analysis has revealed that it takes on average 22 years to fix a bridge in Scotland, with many of those crumbling in the Highlands.

Major upgrades are needed for 35 “substandard bridges”, but research has shown that some communities are waiting years, even decades, for the work to be carried out.

The report reveals that Argyll and Bute Council recorded Connel Bridge, which crosses from Loch Etive to Connel, near Oban, required work in 2016. However it will not be signed off until 2024.

Connel Bridge dates back to 1903. Planned construction works will involve teams installing a new steel deck.

Another crossing left in disrepair is the A887 Lagain Bhain Bridge near Torgyle. Work there is not expected to be completed until 2024, despite the need being identified back in 1998.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, the Allt Nan Guibhas Bridge on the A82 has faced problems since 1990, but these are unlikely to be sorted until 2029 – nearly 40 years later.

‘Neglect of vital infrastructure’

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron told The Mail on Sunday: “This is just another example of SNP neglect of Scotland’s vital infrastructure. No one’s pretending bridges can be fixed overnight, but for the average time for repair to be sitting at over two decades is incredible.

“People have grown tired of the SNP’s approach to mainten­ance and infrastructure, whether that’s the beleaguered ferries or potholes on our roads. It seems bridges are being similarly dismissed.”

People using roads is ‘top priority’

In response to Mr Cameron, Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “All substandard structures on the trunk road network are monitored and managed in accordance with national standards until such time as funds are prioritised for remedial work.

“The safety of people using our roads is a top priority and that is why there is a strict inspection and safety regime for all our bridges, based on best practice and national guidelines. We also have maintenance strategies for our all major asset types, including bridges.”