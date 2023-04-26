Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs

The striker has netted 35 times this season and hopes to keep his impressive form going when the Hedgemen take on Spartans.

By Callum Law
Brechin's Grady McGrath, left, with the Highland League trophy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brechin's Grady McGrath, left, with the Highland League trophy. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Grady McGrath insists he’s not finished yet as the Breedon Highland League’s top-scorer aims to fire Brechin City to promotion.

The Hedgemen were crowned champions at the weekend and their quest to seal an SPFL return starts on Saturday when they face Lowland League winners Spartans in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final at Ainslie Park.

McGrath is north football’s top marksman with 35 goals in all competitions and 29 in the league.

When the 21-year-old joined Brechin from Dundee Junior side East Craigie last summer, his ambition was to be the Highland League’s top-scorer.

The striker said: “It’s always my aim to be top-scorer.

“As a striker, you should be scoring goals and we’ve got a good side, so I knew they’d give me plenty of chances.

“I’m delighted I’ve managed to do that, but hopefully there’s a few more goals left which can help us get promotion.”

Pull of Glebe Park

McGrath opted for Brechin last summer when he also had interest from elsewhere and says the pull of trying to win the Highland League and get promoted to the SPFL was an important factor.

He added: “Part of coming to Brechin was to play for a team that’s challenging to win things and trying to get back to where they were.

“That was definitely a pull for me in terms of joining Brechin and I’m glad I did.

“At the time I had a few other clubs interested, but I spoke to Andy Kirk (manager) and Craig Levein (football advisor) and they seemed like they were invested in me and it seemed like the right place to come.

“And really it’s worked out perfectly since then with where we are now.”

Grady McGrath, centre holding the scarf, celebrates Brechin’s title triumph on the shoulders of team-mate Hamish Thomson.

Brechin won the title in dramatic fashion against fellow challengers Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

It looked like the Hedgemen – who needed to win – would miss out on glory before Ewan Loudon scored in the 87th minute, with McGrath putting the seal on the Angus side’s triumph in stoppage time.

That sparked scenes of celebration on the pitch among Brechin’s jubilant players and supporters.

McGrath said: “It’s a special feeling. At 1-0 we could have still conceded a goal, but once it went to two we knew it was over.

“When you see the fans running on the pitch to celebrate it’s a special feeling.

“The support was brilliant and it couldn’t have gone any better for us.

“The fans might have been getting a bit nervous, but that’s the perfect way to win a league title.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and reaction

