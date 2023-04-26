Brechin City marksman Grady McGrath looks to continue Highland League-leading scoring streak in play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grady McGrath insists he’s not finished yet as the Breedon Highland League’s top-scorer aims to fire Brechin City to promotion.

The Hedgemen were crowned champions at the weekend and their quest to seal an SPFL return starts on Saturday when they face Lowland League winners Spartans in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final at Ainslie Park.

McGrath is north football’s top marksman with 35 goals in all competitions and 29 in the league.

️⚽️ The top @LeagueHighland scorers for season 2022/23 (all competitions) with #HighlandLeagueWeekly Here are the top-🔟 marksmen… pic.twitter.com/UlUBOOFLTl — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) April 24, 2023

When the 21-year-old joined Brechin from Dundee Junior side East Craigie last summer, his ambition was to be the Highland League’s top-scorer.

The striker said: “It’s always my aim to be top-scorer.

“As a striker, you should be scoring goals and we’ve got a good side, so I knew they’d give me plenty of chances.

“I’m delighted I’ve managed to do that, but hopefully there’s a few more goals left which can help us get promotion.”

Pull of Glebe Park

McGrath opted for Brechin last summer when he also had interest from elsewhere and says the pull of trying to win the Highland League and get promoted to the SPFL was an important factor.

He added: “Part of coming to Brechin was to play for a team that’s challenging to win things and trying to get back to where they were.

“That was definitely a pull for me in terms of joining Brechin and I’m glad I did.

“At the time I had a few other clubs interested, but I spoke to Andy Kirk (manager) and Craig Levein (football advisor) and they seemed like they were invested in me and it seemed like the right place to come.

“And really it’s worked out perfectly since then with where we are now.”

Brechin won the title in dramatic fashion against fellow challengers Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

It looked like the Hedgemen – who needed to win – would miss out on glory before Ewan Loudon scored in the 87th minute, with McGrath putting the seal on the Angus side’s triumph in stoppage time.

That sparked scenes of celebration on the pitch among Brechin’s jubilant players and supporters.

McGrath said: “It’s a special feeling. At 1-0 we could have still conceded a goal, but once it went to two we knew it was over.

“When you see the fans running on the pitch to celebrate it’s a special feeling.

“The support was brilliant and it couldn’t have gone any better for us.

“The fans might have been getting a bit nervous, but that’s the perfect way to win a league title.”