Deveronvale sign Jamie MacLellan; Inverurie’s Jamie Shingler makes loan switch; Brechin in friendly action

The 18-year-old has joined the Banffers after leaving Fraserburgh while Locos have loaned goalkeeper Shingler to East End.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, with new signing Jamie MacLellan. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart, left, with new signing Jamie MacLellan. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart believes new recruit Jamie MacLellan is a player with great potential.

The defender, who can also play in midfield, is the Banffers’ first summer signing and arrives from Fraserburgh.

MacLellan, 18, is a product of the Broch’s youth development programme and made his debut for the first team in the League Cup group stage last season and went on to make six appearances for the Bellslea outfit.

He also spent some time on loan at Junior Premier League club Maud during the last campaign.

Vale boss Stewart is looking forward to working with MacLellan.

He said: “We have followed Jamie’s development progress for some time and are delighted he’s decided to come to Princess Royal Park.

“He’s a very promising, talented young player and we look forward to seeing him continuing his development at Vale.”

Shingler in loan move

Elsewhere, in the Breedon Highland League Inverurie Locos have allowed goalkeeper Jamie Shingler to join Junior Premier League club East End.

The 19-year-old custodian joined the Railwaymen a year ago and spent part of last season on loan at Deveronvale.

Meanwhile, champions Brechin City play their first pre-season friendly tomorrow when Angus neighbours Arbroath visit Glebe Park in a 2.30pm kick-off.

The Hedgemen will be in competitive action earlier than the rest of their Highland League counterparts due to their League Cup involvement, with their Group C opener against Livingston on Saturday July 15.

