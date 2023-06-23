Moray councillors urged to stand up in defence against rise of windfarms in Cabrach amid fears of a ‘modern day Highland Clearances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray councillors urged to stand up in defence against rise of windfarms in Cabrach amid fears of a ‘modern day Highland Clearances’

On Monday, councillors on the planning committee will hear about the Clashindarroch Extension windfarm.

By Sean McAngus
The current Clashindarroch windfarm.
The current Clashindarroch windfarm.

Cabrach residents fear widespread local opposition to the Clashindarroch Extension windfarm will likely be ignored.

On Monday, councillors on the planning committee will hear about the plans for 22 turbines in the area.

Officials have noted concerns about the proposal.

However, they have recommended the local authority should not object to the application.

Why do the council recommend this?

Officers say community concerns over landscape and visual impact and cumulative effects are given “limited weight”. This is based on previous appeals when issues were viewed in context of national planning policies and renewable targets.

Neal MacPherson, principal planning officer, added: “No refusal of, or objection to, a large wind energy development in Moray on landscape grounds has
been supported by the Scottish Government in over 20 years.

“Such concerns can still be raised with the Energy Consents Unit and Scottish Ministers without the costly and unproductive participation in a Public Local Inquiry.”

Battle with increasing windfarms

Last September, the Scottish Government was accused of “riding roughshod over local democracy”. They had overturned councillors’ refusal of a seven-turbine Garbet windfarm near Dufftown.

At the time, councillor Derek Ross told us:  “It is a complete and utter waste of money all of this, if the Scottish Government are going to approve every wind farm.

“Clearly we are at saturation point with wind farms and I’m very angry this decision was made.”

Our front page of reaction to the news of Scottish Government overturning Moray Council’s decision.

Concerns about Clashindarroch Extension windfarm

Locals believe the development will have a human, ecological and visual impact on the community.

They have also raised concerns it could seriously effect or prevent other initiatives already underway in the Cabrach.

Drawing impression of Cabrach Distillery currently being built. Image: Cabrach Trust

‘Time for principled stand by councillors’

Cabrach Community Association chairwoman Patti Nelson said: “Moray councillors are our representatives. In truth, they are our principal line of defence against the unrelenting rise of wind farm developments which are blighting our centuries old community here in the Cabrach.

“I am disappointed that Moray Council officers feel powerless to prevent a development which they recognise will be harmful to the local area.

“In short, our local communities are being sacrificed on the altar of national priorities, set by people who neither live in the area nor understand its needs.

“I call on our councillors to stand up for our community before it is too late.

“If ever there was a time to make a principled stand, it surely must be now.”

Cabrach Trust CEO Jonathan Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jonathan Christie is CEO of the Cabrach Trust. He believes there needs to be a balance.

He said “There must be balance between the Cabrach’s contribution towards a Just Transition and the categoric need to preserve and regenerate what makes the Cabrach, its community, and its special landscape so important.

“The Scottish Government places great emphasis on navigating a “just transition”.

“This is the council’s opportunity to test the high ideals set out in the Scottish Government’s National Planning Framework 4 which rightfully recognise the need for increased renewable energy capacity.

“Whilst placing great importance upon local impact assessments and ensuring that local communities and local voices are properly considered, not allowing one place to be disproportionately impacted.”

Alarm raised at Scottish Parliament over ‘modern day Highland Clearances’

MSP Alexander Burnett recently raised concern about the issue at First Ministers Questions.

He said: “This is an unjust transition costing local communities, historical sites and the environment.

“Rural communities are powerless to stop these modern day Highland Clearances.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said they were a consultee on applications of this scale.

She added: “Moray Council considers the merits of the development against planning policy.

“We are not in a position to consider representations from the community as those representations should be made directly to the Energy Consents Unit, who, as the decision-making body, will take them into account as part of their decision-making process.”

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Press and Journal

Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award
Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure
AKKG founder Danny Collins, right, with Watson Clark, centre, and Lewis Ironside, left, who won the group's first martial arts titles.
Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple claim first national martial arts titles since inception
Hannah Miley
Hannah Miley: Inverurie swimming star talks about fear of losing pools and the 'taboo'…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Lee Slater.
'He's not a very good criminal, is he?': Curfew breaker pretends he's someone else…