Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test

Brechin City may be without a point in their Viaplay Cup group but manager Andy Kirk believes the matches are proving hugely beneficial to his side.

The Glebe Park side sit bottom of Group C with zero points from three games following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Cove Rangers, having led 2-1 at half time.

It was a second narrow defeat against full-time opposition in a row following last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Hamilton Accies.

Kirk, whose side kick-off their Breedon Highland League title defence against Formartine United this Saturday, said: “The players are up against players from a higher level and they are getting tested, which will be good for us in the long-term.

“The league is the most important thing for us.

“This is a cup competition and we are getting the chance to play against opposition from higher leagues.

“I know on our day how good we can be.

“We could have won that game on Saturday, which is a fact we need to look at.

“We conceded some goals that were really avoidable.

“Credit to Cove as they kept going on and pushing us.

“We made one or two mistakes that led to their goals.

“If we can tidy up our decision making and our execution a little bit, then we’ve got a chance.

“The players will work hard to try to do that.”

Bully Wee next up for Brechin

Before Brechin can turn their attentions to the start of the Highland League season, Kirk’s side end their Viaplay Cup group matches with another Tuesday night trip to New Douglas Park, this time to face Clyde.

The Brechin boss added: “We are looking forward to facing Clyde.

“It is another challenge back on the artificial surface at Hamilton.

“Hopefully we can get a result, but it’s going to be tough as Clyde have a strong side.”