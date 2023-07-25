Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk looking at the bigger picture ahead of Clyde test

The Glebe Park men have lost all three of their Viaplay Cup group stage games.

By Danny Law
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City may be without a point in their Viaplay Cup group but manager Andy Kirk believes the matches are proving hugely beneficial to his side.

The Glebe Park side sit bottom of Group C with zero points from three games following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Cove Rangers, having led 2-1 at half time.

It was a second narrow defeat against full-time opposition in a row following last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Hamilton Accies.

Kirk, whose side kick-off their Breedon Highland League title defence against Formartine United this Saturday, said: “The players are up against players from a higher level and they are getting tested, which will be good for us in the long-term.

“The league is the most important thing for us.

“This is a cup competition and we are getting the chance to play against opposition from higher leagues.

“I know on our day how good we can be.

“We could have won that game on Saturday, which is a fact we need to look at.

“We conceded some goals that were really avoidable.

“Credit to Cove as they kept going on and pushing us.

“We made one or two mistakes that led to their goals.

“If we can tidy up our decision making and our execution a little bit, then we’ve got a chance.

“The players will work hard to try to do that.”

Ewan Loudon nets from the penalty spot against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bully Wee next up for Brechin

Before Brechin can turn their attentions to the start of the Highland League season, Kirk’s side end their Viaplay Cup group matches with another Tuesday night trip to New Douglas Park, this time to face Clyde.

The Brechin boss added: “We are looking forward to facing Clyde.

“It is another challenge back on the artificial surface at Hamilton.

“Hopefully we can get a result, but it’s going to be tough as Clyde have a strong side.”

