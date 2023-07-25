‘Inspirational learning environment’ to be created for Aberdeen schoolchildren

A furniture specialist aims to create “an inspirational learning environment” for hundreds of children in Aberdeen.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor has won a contract to fit-out two new primary schools in the city.

The contract, from Morrison Construction, involves the provision of around 6,000 items of loose and fitted furniture for already built Countesswells Primary School and the £28m Greyhope School and Community Hub.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director for Deanestor in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working on another school project with this award-winning construction team.

“It will create a truly inspirational learning environment for local children and invaluable community facilities.

“Our team did a fantastic job of delivering our contract at Countesswells and contributing to the early handover.”

Deanestor’s work at new multi-million-pound schools

Deanestor fitted out 74 rooms across the two-storey £18m Countesswells school, providing nearly 5,000 items of fitted and loose furniture.

These included curved shelving, bag and shoe storage, learning walls, changing benches, seating, and storage solutions.

Morrison Construction manager Michael Black said: “Deanestor contributed to a very successful project at Countesswells.

“This new two-stream school was handed over defect-free four weeks early, which was a considerable achievement.

“The fitout went very well – from the technical drawings produced by Deanestor at the early stages to the high standard of workmanship in the factory and on site.

“They are part of our established supply chain, and we are looking forward to working with their team on the Greyhope School project, which is now underway.”

Deanestor’s contract at Greyhope School, the 16th awarded by Morrison Construction, is for the fitted furniture for 117 rooms which will be finished in graphite grey and white, and loose items supplied in a palette of bright colours – lime green, yellow, powder blue, parrot green and tangerine.

Greyhope School and Community Hub will provide a new primary school and a range of amenities for the local community including a café, library, performance facilities and housing office.

The school will accommodate 434 pupils and a further 100 children in an early years centre.

Items manufactured by Deanestor will include a trophy cabinet, tilt-top tables, worktops, desks, storage solutions, lockers, and teaching walls.

The value of the contracts for Deanestor is not disclosed.