Champions Brechin City held by Huntly; Buckie Thistle too strong for Turriff United

The Black and Golds came from behind to earn a point against Andy Kirk's side.

By Reporter
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale.
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Huntly came from behind to earn a point against reigning champions Brechin City in a 2-2 draw.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “It was deserved on the balance of the last half-hour.

“The players played how we asked them to before the game.

“Brechin have had a tough run of games due to cup ties and we thought fatigue would creep in and that proved to be the case.

“Michael Dangana scored a great individual goal and Brodie Allen showed great intelligence to get his body in front of the ball which draws the foul.

“I’m pleased he took the penalty as his overall play deserved it.

“Although we lost two goals I thought we were better in the second half, disappointing goals to give away but we’ve used the subs well.”

Brechin City boss ‘disappointed’

Brechin boss Andy Kirk was disappointed to see his side let a two goal lead slip twice in the space of four days.

He said: “We were 2-0 and should be seeing the game out.

“It was the same as Tuesday night (against Hearts B in the SPFL Trust Trophy), we controlled the game, went 2-0 up and thought we’d just cruise to the finish.

“You then allow the opposition to get back into the game and they get a goal with a decent finish and their tails are up.”

Two goals in a seven minute spell got Brechin in front with Grady McGrath’s low cross parried by Fraser Hobday and the loose ball was turned home by City trialist Liam Duell.

The deficit was doubled on 55 minutes when Brechin defender Hamish Thomson headed home from a Ewan Loudon corner.

The Black and Golds reduced the deficit in the 66th minute when a Robbie Foster cross was laid off by Ross Still to Michael Dangana to power home his second goal in as many games.

Huntly were awarded a penalty with 14 minutes remaining when Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson pushed Allen inside the penalty area. Allen took the spot kick to also make it two goals in two games.

Buckie Thistle 4-0 Turriff United

Buckie Thistle made it six points from two league games with a convincing win over Turriff United at Victoria Park.

A Kyle Macleod double, and further strikes from Andrew MacAskill and Sam Pugh won it for the home side, with Turriff left to rue the missed chances that did come their way.

Jags manager Graeme Stewart said: “After the games against Clach and Dundee B we were looking for a performance and a clean sheet and we got it.

“Today was very good in terms of our discipline and shape. We changed the shape a bit and I thought the boys that came in were excellent.

“We should have been two or three up at half time, but we took the game away from them second half.”

Buckie Thistle striker Kyle Macleod.
Buckie Thistle striker Kyle Macleod. Image: Brian Smith.

Turriff started the game well and threatened when Keir Smith’s ball into the box was headed just wide by John Allan.

Buckie took the lead in the 15th minute when Jack MacIver’s superb delivery from a corner was touched home by Kyle Macleod from close range.

The visitors should have levelled on 63 minutes when good build up play saw Murray Cormack in space on the left of the penalty area, but his shot across goal went just wide.

Buckie punished that miss with a second goal just a minute later, Cohen Ramsay with a great run and cut-back to find MacAskill, who placed the ball into the corner from ten yards.

MacAskill then set up the home side’s third on 71 minutes, his pass finding Macleod in space and he spun to sweep the ball into the left corner.

Pugh completed the scoring two minutes from time, smashing home Scott Adams’ header towards goal after David Dey made a great save from Darryl McHardy’s free kick.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “I thought we huffed and puffed a bit today. We did have a few players missing from last week and some with niggles and knocks.

“Overall I’m a bit disappointed. You can see Buckie are a good bit ahead of us.

“They gave their all which is all we can ask, but it’s a lesson in physicality for our players.

“You can see the Buckie boys work on that away from football and I think it made a difference during the game.”

