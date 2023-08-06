Fraserburgh hit seven without reply at Inverurie Locos; Forres Mechanics win at Lossiemouth

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low promised big changes after his side’s 7-0 home defeat against Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen have already strengthened their squad following confirmation on Sunday of the arrival of former Sheffield United and Bristol Rovers midfielder Paul Coutts.

Locos sit bottom of the Highland League with zero points from their opening two games.

Low said: “We started well enough but losing three goals in such quick succession early in the first half finished the game as a contest.

“From that point what hurt me more was that there looked to be a defeatist attitude and to be honest I think there has been since I returned to the club.

“There will be big changes next week, starting with the signing of Paul Coutts who was released by Bristol Rovers.”

LOCOS CAPTURE COUTTS Inverurie Loco Works can this morning confirm that experienced midfielder Paul Coutts has arrived at Harlaw Park. Paul was at League One Bristol Rovers last season. READ MORE: https://t.co/ht0U4g69eh pic.twitter.com/QXahgeApKU — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) August 6, 2023

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was delighted to see his team score seven times in a dominant display.

He said: “Scott Barbour, Ryan Sargent and Sean Butcher are exciting players as a front line and they make things happen.

“Even in the latter stages our substitutes also played their part as they provided goals and assists while we also kept a clean sheet which was also really pleasing.

“It was a great result and we go into a massive game against Buckie Thistle next week on the back of two wins with good confidence.”

Locos started the better of the teams but a silly challenge by Callum Dingwall in the box after seven minutes saw Ryan Sargent net from the spot before the advantage was doubled three minutes later by Scott Barbour who scored after Andy Reid had blocked his first effort.

It got worse for Locos as Sean Butcher with a close range finish made it three to effectively finish the game within twelve minutes.

Butcher grabbed another with a superb twenty yard effort after thirty six minutes with Dingwall finding his own net seven minutes later to increase the advantage to five at the break.

Substitute Connor Wood then helped himself to two goals, both superb finishes, after eighty five minutes and right on the full time whistle to make it seven without reply.

Lossiemouth 0-3 Forres Mechanics

A strong second-half showing saw Forres Mechanics run out 3-0 winners over Moray rivals Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

A penalty from Lee Fraser, an own goal from James Leslie and a stoppage-time strike from Shaun Morrison gave the Can-Cans all three points.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “We did OK in the first half, we were on top, but didn’t work their keeper enough.

“We needed to be patient and thankfully we got the goals because they are a tough team, Lossiemouth, and it was a really difficult game.

“We are delighted to come here and win 3-0.”

Forres started slightly the better of the two sides and had the first chance when Jack Grant’s corner was cleared to Craig Mackenzie who saw a drilled effort blocked.

Ethan Cairns dragged an effort wide a few minutes later for Forres, before Brandon Hutcheson’s header at the other end just drifted wide of the target.

Chances were few and far between in a combative first half.

Craig Mackenzie was played through by Cairns on the half hour mark but saw an effort blocked before the rebound was thwarted by Lossie keeper Cameron Farquhar.

The next chance of note came on the hour mark and went the way of the hosts.

Hutcheson’s lofted through ball had Ross Elliot in behind but Forres keeper Lee Herbert was alert to win the bouncing ball.

Two minutes later, Forres took the lead from the penalty spot.

Ryan Farquhar brought down Mackenzie on the byline and referee Gordon Morrison awarded a spot kick.

Lee Fraser stepped up to fire Forres ahead in the 62nd minute.

The visitors doubled their lead just three minutes later. Substitute Shaun Morrison raced away from the Lossie backline before cutting across goal for the unfortunate James Leslie to put into his own net.

Fraser Forbes missed a gilt-edged chance to halve the deficit when he fired wide of the post from point-blank range with 15 minutes to play.

Deep into stoppage time, Shaun Morrison broke the offside trap to race through one-on-one and fire in Forres’ third of the afternoon.

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGetttrick said: “Forres deserved to win. We created a great chance to make it 2-1, but we didn’t play well enough to deserve anything.

“We have to do better and keep the ball better. We weren’t good enough on the ball.”