Oban Camanachd win Macaulay Cup for the first time since 1995

Oban Camanachd lifted the Artemis Macaulay Cup for the first time since 1995 to claim their first national trophy since they lifted the Camanachd Cup a year later.

The 2-1 victory over holders Kingussie in the final at Mossfield also denied the Kings a sixth straight trophy success.

Kingussie struck first when Callum MacKintosh turned home a rebound off keeper Cammy Sutherland following Ruaridh Anderson’s corner from the right.

However, Oban Camanachd won the game with two goals early in the second half from two players who have made telling contributions since their introduction this season.

The second half was only four minutes old when Matthew Sloss scored a wonderful solo goal, cutting in from the right and avoiding no fewer than four challenges as he ran into to the D to tuck home the equaliser.

Lewis Cameron got the party started on 55 minutes. The goal came after a quick move down the right and Malcolm Clark’s low ball from the right deflected high off defender Calum Grant’s club and Cameron finished well with a superb volley over his shoulder to make it 2-1.

Gareth Evans continues to get the best out of this squad and the jubilant Oban boss said: “It’s 1996 since we won our last major, so this has been a long time coming.

“It’s huge for the club, and it is massive for south shinty, and we still have everything to play for this season with the Camanachd Cup final against Kingussie still to come.

“We fully deserved this win, and it may have reawakened us as a club while also putting a bit of doubt in Kingussie’s minds.

“Kingussie will be stung by this defeat, but our boys believe they can win the ultimate prize next month.”

Skye Camanachd took a massive step towards securing their Mowi Premiership status for next season when they won 2-1 at Beauly.

Ross Nicolson scored straight from a hit-in and Jordon Murchison got the other, either side of Finlay MacLennan’s counter. Skye’s Sam Macphee was sent off.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “I couldn’t be happier for the boys. We were against the wind, a player down at 1-1 and with over half an hour still to play but they showed unbelievable character to kick on and get a winner.

“The result gives us plenty breathing space and goes a long way towards our target of staying up.”

Kinlochshiel substitutes Jordan Fraser and Zander MacRae torpedoed Glasgow Mid Argyll in a 2-0 win at a rainy Rèaraig.

Skipper Fraser was introduced late in the first half after Ali Nixon suffered a nasty blow to the hand, and he smashed home the opener after good work from Finlay MacRae and Keith MacRae.

Jordan Fraser then turned provider as he played in Zander MacRae who cut inside from the right before finishing well.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “The conditions were terrible, and it was one of these days when the result was the most important thing.

“Ali’s injury looks serious, and I fear it could be the end of his season.”

GMA boss Allan MacRae said: “I’m delighted with how our boys acquitted themselves. 14-year-old Zac Menzies was terrific in defence and injuries meant Ruairidh MacSween, whose father Ewen MacSween previously played for Skye, was on the field longer than we intended but he got better as the game went on.”

Iain Robinson twice had league leaders Newtonmore ahead against Caberfeidh, but Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett pegged the visitors back each time.

Kyles Athletic continued their blind-side climb up the table with a fifth successive league victory and are now just a point off the top as goals from Will Cowie, Ross Macrae and Conor Kennedy earned a 3-0 win at Lovat.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “It’s been a while since we beat Lovat. We were excellent in the first half, but it was a bit stop-start after that.”

Fort William completed their season with a 7-1 triumph over Strathglass, a result which takes them to the top of the Mowi National Division.

Victor Smith scored four times to take his tally to 26 goals for the season whilst Lewis Clark scored twice and Lewis Morrison the other. Penri Jones countered for Strathglass.

Max Campbell netted just before the break as Lochaber boosted their promotion chances with a 1-0 win over Glenurquhart.

Kilmallie remain in the promotion race after Seumas Macfarlane scored in the first half and Calum MacDougall’s second half hat-trick secured a 4-0 win against Oban Celtic.

On a poignant day for the club, they also marked the passing of Alastair MacIntyre, a former player, committee member and ex-Camanachd Association administrator, with a minute’s silence ahead of throw up.