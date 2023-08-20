Grady McGrath at the double for Brechin as Fraserburgh edge Deveronvale in a five-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Grady McGrath at the double for Brechin as Fraserburgh edge Deveronvale in a five-goal thriller

Brechin boss Andy Kirk looking for improvement in the attacking areas from his side.

By Reporter
Grady McGrath got both goals for Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath got both goals for Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk believes there is more to come from his side after they wrapped up all three points with a 2-0 win over Nairn County at Glebe Park.

Grady McGrath got both goals for the champions and while pleased with the win Kirk is looking for more in the final third from his side.

The City boss said: “We created a number of good chances in really good areas and it’s just a matter of tidying up on that final pass, that last decision and making sure we execute things properly to give ourselves a chance of scoring.

“Goals change the course of a game and give us a platform and at this moment in time we’re wasting too many chances in front of goal.

“Having said that, I was pleased with the rhythm we showed particularly in the first-half where we got into good areas but the hardest part is always scoring goals.

“We’ll work hard to improve that aspect and I’m confident that we’ll get there.”

Early missed chance proves costly for Nairn

Brechin had the bulk of pressure in the opening stages but Nairn scorned a glorious opportunity to grab the lead in the 28th minute when Angus Dey crossed into the box for Ben Kelly who was completely unmarked but he prodded the ball past the post with the goal at his mercy.

That miss proved costly for County as City opened the scoring six minutes later when McGrath blasted the ball home following a Marc Scott cross.

The home side secured victory with six minutes remaining when McGrath notched his second goal after he picked up the ball at the edge of the penalty-box and curled home a right-foot shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

County boss Steven Mackay said: “We expected Brechin to have the majority of pressure and possession and that turned out to be the case.

“The turning point was the chance we missed in the first-half when Ben Kelly hit it past the post and if that had gone in it might have been a different story but we gave a good account of ourselves and just have to be more clinical in front of goal.”

Broch bounce back to winning ways

Jamie Beagrie, right, got the opener for Fraserburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh edged past a spirited Deveronvale side by the odd goal in five at a blustery Bellslea Park.

Broch manager Mark Cowie felt that the strong wind had an impact on the game, but the most important thing was to get all three points.

He said: “Despite getting the early goal we didn’t dominate or kick on and the first half was pretty flat.

“We were better in the second half and were able to bring on the likes of Barbour, Butcher and Paul Young who made a difference.

“In the end we deserved the win having created more chances and I’m happy to be sitting in the pack with nine points after four matches.”

Vale boss believes his side ran out of time at Bellslea

The home side made the perfect start scoring in the second minute when Jamie Beagrie burst through the middle after collecting a pass from Ryan Sargent and drove the ball beyond Sean McIntosh.

The Broch doubled their lead in the 54th minute when Greg Buchan curled in a cross from the left which evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled into the far corner.

Scott Barbour had a chance to seal the points with 15 minutes remaining, latching onto a loose ball, but his shot from 12 yards clipped the outside of the post.

The visitors got back into the game six minutes later when Jayden Goldie fired a shot high into the top corner after Jayden Bradford set him up.

All hopes of gaining a point were extinguished within two minutes though when Goldie tripped Barbour inside the Vale penalty area and Sean Butcher sent McIntosh the wrong way from the resultant spot kick.

To their credit the Banff side never gave up and Matthew Petermann headed home Goldie’s cross from close range in stoppage time, but the home side held on for all three points.

Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “It was disappointing to concede a couple of soft goals, but the lads kept going and got their reward with Jay Goldie’s excellent finish.

“He then gave a way a penalty, but he’ll leant from that, Barbour is good at rolling his marker for the penalty, but again the heads didn’t drop, and we maybe would have got something if the game had lasted another five minutes.”

 

