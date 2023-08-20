Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final

Aberdeen will travel to Ross County in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup.

The Dons, who beat Stirling Albion 2-1 on Friday at Forthbank, will travel to Global Energy Stadium to face the Staggies for a place in the semi-final.

County booked their place in the last eight with a 4-3 win at Airdrie on Saturday.

All eight teams remaining in the competition are from the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock’s reward for eliminating holders Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday is another home tie. Derek McInnes’ side will face Hearts.

Rangers, who beat Morton on Saturday, will have home advantage again when Livingston visit Ibrox while Hibernian, who beat Raith Rovers on Sunday, will host St Mirren.

The ties will be played between September 26 and 28.