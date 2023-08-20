Aberdeen FC Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final Dons to travel to Dingwall at end of September. By Paul Third August 20 2023, 5.14pm Share Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6064687/ross-county-to-host-aberdeen-in-viaplay-cup-quarter-final/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS Aberdeen will travel to Ross County in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup. The Dons, who beat Stirling Albion 2-1 on Friday at Forthbank, will travel to Global Energy Stadium to face the Staggies for a place in the semi-final. County booked their place in the last eight with a 4-3 win at Airdrie on Saturday. Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 4-3 at Airdrie on Saturday. Image: SNS All eight teams remaining in the competition are from the Scottish Premiership. Kilmarnock’s reward for eliminating holders Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday is another home tie. Derek McInnes’ side will face Hearts. Rangers, who beat Morton on Saturday, will have home advantage again when Livingston visit Ibrox while Hibernian, who beat Raith Rovers on Sunday, will host St Mirren. The ties will be played between September 26 and 28.
