Max Ewan targets more silverware as Brora Rangers start North of Scotland Cup defence; Wick Academy face Ross County

The attacker has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026 ahead of their tie against Fort William.

By Callum Law
Max Ewan is targeting more silverware with Brora Rangers after signing a new contract.

The attacker has penned an extension with the Cattachs until the summer of 2026.

Since joining Brora two years ago, the 22-year-old has helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup, which they start their defence of when Fort William visit Dudgeon Park tonight.

Ewan said: “Ally MacDonald and the management team have filled me with confidence and seem to believe in me which has been good.

“I think we’re building something good with the group we’ve got, there’s a good mixture of young and old.

“The ambition of the club have going forward is something I want to be part of.

“Winning the league is an ambition for myself and then see what comes from that.”

Looking ahead to facing North Caledonian League side Fort this evening, Ewan added:  “The North of Scotland Cup is an important competition.

“It’s always early in the season so if you can win it then it stands you in good stead for the rest of the season.”

The winner of the clash at Dudgeon Park will be at home to Clachnacuddin in the quarter-finals.

Scorries look for Staggies scalp

Meanwhile, in the other North of Scotland Cup first round tie Wick Academy welcome Ross County to Harmsworth Park.

The winner will be at home to Golspie Sutherland in the next round.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson said: “You never quite know what you’ll get when you play Ross County or Caley Thistle, it could be an under-18s team or there could be first-team players involved.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves, carry out our jobs and see where it takes us.

“We always want to do well in the North of Scotland Cup. You’re only two wins away from a semi-final so hopefully we can get through and give ourselves a chance.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics and Keith v Nairn County cup clashes

