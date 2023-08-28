Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers

Forward, who signed from Nairn County in 2021, pledges his future to the Cattachs until 2026.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Max Ewan, who has pledged his future to Brora Rangers until 2026. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Max Ewan, who has pledged his future to Brora Rangers until 2026. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Forward Max Ewan has signed a contract extension at Highland League side Brora, keeping him in Sutherland for three more years.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Cattachs from Nairn County in 2021, has agreed terms on a deal which sees him through until the summer of 2021.

This is great news for player/manager Ally MacDonald, who is retaining key players with stability in mind.

His assistant manager and defender Josh Meekings, along with midfielder Ali Sutherland, signed three-year extensions last week, while strikers Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae recently pledged their futures to the Dudgeon Park club.

Brora, who brought Kyle MacLeod back to Dudgeon Park from title rivals Buckie Thistle last week, showed their potency up front at the weekend with a rampant 7-0 rout of Clachnacuddin in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on Saturday.

On Wednesday, they round off their month with a home tie in the North of Scotland Cup against North Caledonian League opponents Fort William.

