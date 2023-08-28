Max Ewan is latest key man to sign new deal with Brora Rangers

Forward Max Ewan has signed a contract extension at Highland League side Brora, keeping him in Sutherland for three more years.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Cattachs from Nairn County in 2021, has agreed terms on a deal which sees him through until the summer of 2021.

This is great news for player/manager Ally MacDonald, who is retaining key players with stability in mind.

His assistant manager and defender Josh Meekings, along with midfielder Ali Sutherland, signed three-year extensions last week, while strikers Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae recently pledged their futures to the Dudgeon Park club.

✍️ Max Ewan has today signed an extension of his contract with Brora Rangers until the summer of 2026. 🔴⚪️👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ah4vSTw9jm — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) August 28, 2023

Brora, who brought Kyle MacLeod back to Dudgeon Park from title rivals Buckie Thistle last week, showed their potency up front at the weekend with a rampant 7-0 rout of Clachnacuddin in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup on Saturday.

On Wednesday, they round off their month with a home tie in the North of Scotland Cup against North Caledonian League opponents Fort William.