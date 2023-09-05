Jim Walker reflects on half a century in football after stepping down as Rothes assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jim Walker reflects on half a century in football after stepping down as Rothes assistant manager

The 66-year-old has assisted Ross Jack for the last four years at Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Rothes FC manager Ross Jack, with physio Brian Neish and assistant manager Jim Walker.
CR0024714 Highland League Cup final at Christie Park, Huntly. Buckie Thistle FC (green) v Rothes FC (oragne). Picture of winners Rothes FC manager Ross Jack, left, with physio Brian Neish, centre, and assistant manager Jim Walker, right. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/10/2020

Jim Walker reflects on his time with Rothes and 50 years in football with great memories.

The Speysiders assistant manager has stepped down after four years working alongside boss Ross Jack.

During that period Rothes have won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the North of Scotland Cup and finished third in the Breedon Highland League, the second highest finish in their history.

Jim Walker: ‘Rothes is a great club with great people’

Walker, 66, said: “I’m stepping down to spend more time with my family, I’ve been in football 50 years playing and coaching and I’ve put a lot into it.

“Rothes is a great club with great people. The chairman Iain Paul and the committee are all local boys who are so passionate.

“When Ross phoned me and asked if I’d go into Rothes with him it was a great opportunity.

“It’s a bit of a wrench to leave and I’ll miss it, but I won’t be a stranger. I’ll go and watch on the odd occasion.

“There have been great memories for everyone at Rothes.

“It’s brilliant seeing folk like Brian Neish (physio), who has been there for years and years, able to celebrate us winning cups.

“It’s hard to explain what it was like when we won the Highland League Cup because there were no fans there due to Covid.

“The North of Scotland Cup was the other end of the scale with fans everywhere. There were folk dressed in orange and they were great scenes.

“It carried on after the game when we went back to the social club and then we went back to our own club – it was a brilliant day.

“I’ve got all these memories, including finishing third in the league.

“Considering what Rothes went through (almost going out of business in 2015), these achievements are great.”

Memories of north football characters

During his playing career Walker played in the Juniors for sides such as Stonehaven, East End and Cove Rangers before a family move to Nairn saw him turn out for Nairn County and Nairn St Ninian.

He then served as player-manager at St Ninian before becoming assistant manager and then manager of the Wee County.

Walker also managed Lossiemouth in the Highland League and was assistant to Graham McBeath at Rothes as well as coaching in Inverness Caley Thistle’s youth set-up and with Iain Polworth at Clachnacuddin.

The retired joiner is looking forward to watching his grandsons Jack and Leo, who are both with Caley Thistle.

Walker added: “I’ve got some memories and could probably write a couple of books with some of the stories and characters I’ve heard over the years.

“I used to love the craic with the likes of Charlie Duncan and Steve Paterson.

“The banter was brilliant and characters like that are sorely missed in the game.”

