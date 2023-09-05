Jim Walker reflects on half a century in football after stepping down as Rothes assistant manager

Jim Walker reflects on his time with Rothes and 50 years in football with great memories.

The Speysiders assistant manager has stepped down after four years working alongside boss Ross Jack.

During that period Rothes have won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup, the North of Scotland Cup and finished third in the Breedon Highland League, the second highest finish in their history.

Jim Walker: ‘Rothes is a great club with great people’

Walker, 66, said: “I’m stepping down to spend more time with my family, I’ve been in football 50 years playing and coaching and I’ve put a lot into it.

“Rothes is a great club with great people. The chairman Iain Paul and the committee are all local boys who are so passionate.

“When Ross phoned me and asked if I’d go into Rothes with him it was a great opportunity.

“It’s a bit of a wrench to leave and I’ll miss it, but I won’t be a stranger. I’ll go and watch on the odd occasion.

“There have been great memories for everyone at Rothes.

“It’s brilliant seeing folk like Brian Neish (physio), who has been there for years and years, able to celebrate us winning cups.

“It’s hard to explain what it was like when we won the Highland League Cup because there were no fans there due to Covid.

“The North of Scotland Cup was the other end of the scale with fans everywhere. There were folk dressed in orange and they were great scenes.

“It carried on after the game when we went back to the social club and then we went back to our own club – it was a brilliant day.

“I’ve got all these memories, including finishing third in the league.

“Considering what Rothes went through (almost going out of business in 2015), these achievements are great.”

Memories of north football characters

During his playing career Walker played in the Juniors for sides such as Stonehaven, East End and Cove Rangers before a family move to Nairn saw him turn out for Nairn County and Nairn St Ninian.

He then served as player-manager at St Ninian before becoming assistant manager and then manager of the Wee County.

Walker also managed Lossiemouth in the Highland League and was assistant to Graham McBeath at Rothes as well as coaching in Inverness Caley Thistle’s youth set-up and with Iain Polworth at Clachnacuddin.

The retired joiner is looking forward to watching his grandsons Jack and Leo, who are both with Caley Thistle.

Walker added: “I’ve got some memories and could probably write a couple of books with some of the stories and characters I’ve heard over the years.

“I used to love the craic with the likes of Charlie Duncan and Steve Paterson.

“The banter was brilliant and characters like that are sorely missed in the game.”