Sport Football Highland League

Striker John McLeod returns to Buckie Thistle

The striker has signed a deal with the Jags until the end of the season.

By Callum Law
John McLeod has returned to Buckie Thistle nearly six years after his last game for the club.

The 35-year-old striker has penned a deal with the Jags until the end of the season having featured in some of their recent Under-21s game in the Aberdeenshire League.

McLeod’s previous spell with Buckie was a memorable one. He joined from Brora Rangers in the summer of 2016 and netted 46 goals in his first season as Thistle won the Breedon Highland League and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

However, the following season he developed hip and pelvic problems and subsequently required three hips surgeries, with his last first-team game for Buckie being in November 2017.

Earlier this year he made a playing comeback with Inverness Athletic in the North Caledonian League and Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is thrilled to have him back at Victoria Park.

He said: “John has worked hard to get fit again, he has played three games for our Under-21s and has looked good during those games.

“We’ll need to take our time with him after such a long period out injured, so he has signed until the end of the season to see how he gets on.

“He will bring more depth to our squad and more options in forward areas.”

