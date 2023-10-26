New manager Warren Cummings wants to challenge for trophies with Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

New manager Warren Cummings wants to challenge for trophies with Turriff United

The former Bournemouth and Scotland defender was appointed earlier this week by the Haughs club.

By Callum Law
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.

Warren Cummings believes he takes over a Turriff United side that is capable of challenging for trophies.

The former Bournemouth and Scotland defender has been appointed as the new manager at the Haughs and will take charge of his first game on Saturday against Cumnock Juniors in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

United are sitting seventh in the Breedon Highland League having progressed from being second bottom the season before last.

Cummings is keen to continue rising and said: “We have to remain on an upward curve.

“I spoke to the players on Wednesday night, success at every football club looks different, but the way I see it is that I want us to be in a position as quickly as possible to be challenging for trophies.

“Otherwise, what’s the point? Not every club can challenge for trophies, I understand that.

“But I believe with the group of players we have we can gain ground and start to challenge against some of the bigger teams currently doing well at this level.”

‘They’re ambitious which matches my thoughts’

The Turriff job is Cummings’ first in management at first-team level and he says before he’d even spoken to anyone at the club he was enthused about the prospect of managing United.

The 43-year-old added: “I had a lot of positive thoughts before I’d met anyone from the club.

“Different people around me talked highly of the set-up at Turriff so that immediately enthused me hearing what other people thought of the club.

“Then when I actually met the people at Turriff it wasn’t a disappointment.

Warren Cummings pictured during his playing days with Bournemouth

“They’re enthusiastic people, they work very hard and they’re ambitious which matches my thoughts.

“They want success at the football club and I’m not here for any reason other than to try and deliver success on the pitch.

“I’ve also been to watch the team play and I was enthused by what I saw.

“I could see they’ve been well-coached, they played in a way that I enjoyed watching and they look like a group of coachable players that I’ll enjoy working with.”

Family connection

The majority of Cummings’ playing career was in England. He started at Chelsea before loan spells at West Bromwich Albion, Dundee United and Bournemouth.

He joined the Cherries permanently in 2003 and spent the next nine years there before spells with Wimbledon, Poole Town and Havant and Waterlooville.

Cummings was capped by Scotland in a game against the Hong Kong League XI in 2002 and also received a testimonial from Bournemouth against AC Milan in 2016.

Since then he has coached in Bournemouth’s academy and scouted for Bristol City.

Keith’s Liam Duncan, right, is Warren Cummings’ son

Having moved back to his native Aberdeen in recent months Cummings has been getting familiar with the Highland League.

He said: “I know quite a lot about the Highland League because my son Liam Duncan and my nephew Kieran Yeats both play for Keith.

“I’ve seen a lot of Highland League games and I feel like I have a bit of a headstart in terms of knowing the league, I’m not coming in blind.

“Over the last six months I’ve seen a lot of the league and I’ve seen pretty much every team so I do know about the level.”

First game

In his first match in charge Cummings will attempt to guide Turriff to the third round of the Scottish Cup for the first time in a decade.

But he knows it won’t be easy against Scottish Junior Cup holders Cumnock at Townhead Park.

Cummings said: “It’s going to be a very difficult game for us, they’re a high calibre team and they have been for a long time.

“We’re under no illusions about the task we face, but it’s one we can go into with belief and confidence.

“If we get our tactics right on the day I believe we’ll be a match for them.

“The players are ready to deliver a good performance and if you do that there’s a good chance of getting a good result as well.”

More from Highland League

Robert Ward in action for Peterhead in a cup match.
Peterhead's Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents…
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United's Scottish Cup quest
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth leads league card,…
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Chairman Gairn Ritchie backs new manager Warren Cummings to take Turriff United to 'next…
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Deveronvale look to end decade-long wait for Scottish Cup third round return
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Brora Rangers' Martin Maclean reflects on journey from island football to Scottish Cup shocks
New Turriff United manager Warren Cummings, left, with chairman Gairn Ritchie. Picture courtesy of Turriff United.
Lachie MacLeod looks for Banks o' Dee to make Scottish Cup impact again