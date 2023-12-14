Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen to win Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o’ Dee beat Aberdeen to win Aberdeenshire Shield

Lachie Macleod gave the Highland League side the lead after 10 minutes, before Chris Antoniazzi doubled their advantage with 12 minutes left to play.

By Sophie Goodwin
Banks o' Dee celebrate with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee celebrate with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Paul Lawson was delighted after Banks o’ Dee secured their first piece of silverware this season by beating Aberdeen 2-0 to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

At Balmoral Stadium, Lachie Macleod gave the Highland League side the lead after 10 minutes, before Chris Antoniazzi doubled their advantage with 12 minutes left.

It is the second time Dee have won the Aberdeenshire Shield, having lifted the same piece of silverware in the 2021-22 season when they beat Huntly in the final.

Banks o’ Dee captain Kane Winton lifts the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Dee co-manager Lawson admits it was not the best showpiece against the young Dons, but was delighted his side secured the win, as he said: “I don’t think it was a great game, to be honest.

“We did what we had to do and I think we worked hard. We scored two great goals and they were probably the two bits of quality in the game.

“We limited Aberdeen. They had the opportunity inside the opening ten minutes and hit the post, but we stuck to the game plan. We knew it was going to be hard.

“Full credit to our boys. We’ve had to deal with a lot in the build-up – the change in date to suit Aberdeen and two of our boys who play for us most weeks have missed out on a medal because they picked up injuries in the last couple of weeks.

“Credit to our lads because they stuck to it and we’re just delighted to get the win.

“It’s great to win silverware anytime in the season. The boys deserve it. The last few months we’ve had more consistency in our game.

“The sides we have beaten to get here (Hermes, Formartine United, and Huntly) – it’s not been an easy run, so full credit to the boys and hopefully we can kick on for the rest of the season.”

Aberdeen’s Finlay Murray has a shot at goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen XI coach Scott Anderson was left disappointed by the result, but says playing in the Aberdeenshire Shield has been an invaluable experience for his side.

He said: “I said to the boys after the game how good an experience this has been for them.

“We have really enjoyed the tournament. We have had good challenges in the previous rounds and the final was another challenge, but we could not quite overcome it.

“We will learn from that. There is the Aberdeenshire Cup that we will look forward to playing in and, as a group, we will look to go one better in that competition.”

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Highland League side Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen youngsters 2-0 to win Aberdeenshire Shield
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead goalkeeper joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Aberdeen players celebrating after Jack Murray scored an own-goal to make it 4-2 against Buckie Thistle in the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scott Anderson asks Red Army to help young Dons stars 'do what no other…
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee ready for a step into the unknown in the Aberdeenshire Shield…
The latest goal-packed episode of Highland League Weekly is available to watch now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – All FIFTEEN goals from Formartine United v Brechin…
CR0045982 File Pics of Mosset park and players from Forres and Rothes. Forres Mechanics Vs Rothes. Gary Kerr of Rothes. 25th November '23. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Goals galore as Huntly and Rothes share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045788 Story by Callum Law The Haughs, Turriff Highland League - Turriff United FC v Brechin City FC Pictured is Turriff's Liam Strachan Saturday 18th November 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Turriff turn on the style against former manager Dean Donaldson's Inverurie Locos; Keith defeat…
CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of Scott Barbour. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scott Barbour equals Fraserburgh goal record; Forres Mechanics earn first Highland League win since…
9 December 2023. Formartine United FC, Oldmeldrum Road, Pitmedden,Ellgon,AB41 7PA. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Formartine United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Marc Lawrence shoots to score CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Formartine United players and groundsman praised by boss Stuart Anderson after win against Brechin…
9 December 2023. Formartine United FC, Oldmeldrum Road, Pitmedden,Ellgon,AB41 7PA. This is from the Breedon Highland League match between Formartine United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine celebrate no 2 in first half which was scored by Julian Wade CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Formartine United beat Brechin City

Conversation