Partnership Home Business

Orkney Harbours 2023: a year of progress and opportunity

How the masterplan for growth is taking shape.

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
Port at Kirkwall
This port at Kirkwall is just one under the remit of Orkney Harbours.

Orkney Harbours may be owned by the smallest local authority in Scotland but it has big plans and responsibilities. As the operator of 29 piers and harbours and guardian of the largest natural harbour in Europe, there is much work underway on ensuring the maintenance of existing infrastructure as well as planning for the future.

This year saw the launch of Orkney Future Ports – one of the most significant marine energy infrastructure programmes ever undertaken in the UK, which aims to make the islands a leader in the energy transition, supporting the offshore wind industry in both the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

The major projects of Orkney Future Ports

Scapa Flow
Scapa Beach where the deep waters provide a natural asset. Image: Orkney Harbours

Maximising the potential of Scapa Flow

The huge opportunity from Offshore Wind is the driving force behind the two main projects in the OFP portfolio and undoubtedly the largest and most ambitious initiative is Scapa Deep Water Quay. Linking the resource of Scapa Flow to the brand new facility, it will ensure that the best location for wet storage of substructures and turbines is a major national asset.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, said: “Scapa Deep Water Quay is very much moving forward and currently working through the planning process. Alongside that, the funding stack is being developed with government funding a critical part of that. It is vital that to ensure the success of the project strong government support is there to de-risk the project. We have already held events with potential constructors to ensure that the market is ready for this to move forward.”

New logistics base at Hatston Pier

Another major project is the expansion of Hatston Pier to create Orkney Logistics Base. Hatston, which is primarily used to host cruise ships, will be extended and a new laydown area created.

The project, which is also in the planning cycle with a decision expected in the new year, will provide berthing for a range of industries such as offshore wind, oil and gas, freight and aquaculture.

Orkney Harbours set cruise record in 2023

Cruise ship at Hatston Pier.
Hatston Pier is a regular host to cruise ships.

The continued growth of the cruise sector saw a record year for Orkney Harbours in 2023 with 205 vessels calling at a range of locations. These brought in over 200,000 passengers with an economic benefit to the local economy of £15 to £20 million. 2024 is currently looking to be another record year and Orkney remains the busiest destination for transit calls in the UK and remains the premier port of call for cruise that covers all sizes and types of vessels.

Paul says: “Cruise is a very important part of our work at Orkney Harbours and we are continually striving to improve our offer and ensure that we work with stakeholders and local communities to keep Orkney at the top of cruise companies list.”

There is a lot of discussion around potential visitor and cruise levies, and Paul agrees this is a hot topic, “Cruise companies and ports are working hard to bring forward sustainability plans for the sector to reduce emissions and provide leadership in reaching targets. In Orkney only 50% of our visitors arrive on cruise vessels, so it is important to consider the whole of tourism and not just cruise. What is needed is a strong dialogue between the companies to find a solution that is right for each location and right for Scotland.”

A year to be proud of

Looking back at 2023, Orkney Harbours can see that the progress in the projects, the launch of Orkney Future Ports and managing a record cruise season are something to be proud of but the challenge is keeping the momentum moving forward into a successful 2024.

Paul adds: “ We have a set of defined targets for next year and we need to make sure that we continue our progress in a sustainable manner and provide the best solutions for Orkney and the UK.”

Find out more about Orkney Harbours success in 2023 and plans for 2024.

