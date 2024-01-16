Brora Rangers’ Alex Cooper pleased to be back from Achilles problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers’ Alex Cooper pleased to be back from Achilles problem

The defender returned to action for the Cattachs at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.

Brora Rangers defender Alex Cooper hopes his injury issues are now behind him.

The left-back returned to the Cattachs side in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League, which was their first outing since December 16.

Since arriving at Dudgeon Park in August, Cooper’s involvement has been impacted by an Achilles injury.

The 32-year-old said: “I’ve had a problem with my Achilles heel for most of the last year really.

“It’s come and gone at different times, but I feel good now and hopefully I’ll stay fit for a while.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had a run of games, I’m trying to get back to that, but the injury and the weather has meant I haven’t had that.”

Benefits of Brora move

During his career, Cooper has turned out for Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren, Queen of the South, Cheltenham Town, Sligo Rovers, American side Fresno and, most recently, Swedish outfit Gefle.

However, a return to the north of Scotland and a move into part-time football appealed to Cooper, who is also working as a financial planner.

He added: “It was a timing thing signing for Brora, where it worked for me. I missed about six months when I was unable to play and it was a good opportunity.

“I was looking to get back playing in some capacity and Brora have a good history in the Highland League, so it suited me.

“I did the financial planning exams and then, since stepping away from full-time football, I’ve gone into that and I really enjoy it.”

Scottish Cup clash next for Brora

This weekend Brora are in Scottish Cup fourth round action when former Highland League foes Cove Rangers visit Dudgeon Park.

With the Aberdeen side now full-time and playing in League One, Cooper admits the Cattachs are underdogs.

But he feels they have the quality and belief to cause a shock.

Cooper – who was an unused sub for Falkirk when they faced Caley Thistle in the 2015 Scottish Cup final – said: “It’s an exciting game.

Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora against Inverurie at the weekend.

“It will be a tough game, but there’s a lot of quality in the dressing room and we’ll go for it.

“There’s a lot of boys in our team who have been at a good level, we’ve got to have belief for these sort of games.

“The Scottish Cup is a great competition to be involved in.

“You never know what can happen in football. There are always shock results – and hopefully we can cause one.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee highlights; Buckie Thistle cup preview

More from Highland League

Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
The history behind Buckie Thistle's previous games against Celtic ahead of first competitive meeting
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
'I wanted the ground to swallow me up' - Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Stuart Knight…
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart says possible touchline ban will have minimal impact in…
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks…
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Brechin and Formartine claim wins; Fraserburgh held by Clach
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Buckie Thistle manager 'concerned' over possible Celtic Scottish Cup ban after seeing red in…
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Ally MacDonald praises Brora's character after 'unacceptable' first half against Inverurie
Alex Cooper, right, in action for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee hit Lossiemouth for six; Deveronvale and Turriff chalk up…

Conversation