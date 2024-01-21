Buckie Thistle’s Dale Wood out to make it difficult for his Celtic heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Dale Wood out to make it difficult for his Celtic heroes

The Jags midfielder is a Hoops supporter and is looking forward to the Scottish Cup meeting between the clubs.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.

Dale Wood wants his idols to know they’ve been in a game when Buckie Thistle tackle Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags take on the Premiership champions and cup holders in today’s fourth round tie at Parkhead (4pm kick-off).

Midfielder Wood is a Celtic supporter, but won’t be standing back admiring his heroes.

The 26-year-old is eager to get stuck in as Buckie attempt take a huge cup scalp.

When asked who stood out for him in the Hoops squad, Wood said: “Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley would be my two favourite Celtic players.

“For the past seven or eight years, McGregor has been one of the top players and – when he retires – I think he’ll be remembered as a legend.

“I think O’Riley has a great career ahead of him, but sadly it doesn’t seem like Celtic will be able to hold on to him for much longer.

Dale Wood is a fan of Celtic skipper Callum McGregor, right.

“But you can’t just be standing in awe of these players, you’ve got to get right in about them.

“They’re the cup holders and the best team in the country, but we’re going there to do a job and there’s not a better place to try to do it than Parkhead.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to get to play against guys like that.

“Regardless of who plays, it will be great to take them on.

“To play against my idols is one thing, but we’ll be going there to do our best, and you want to win and want to do well, so we’ll see how it goes.”

‘Callum McGregor won’t have been doing a shift at a distillery on Friday’

A major difference between this afternoon’s protagonists is the Celtic players are full-time and have had all week to prepare, while Buckie’s squad is part-time and play football alongside their day jobs.

Their task has also been made more difficult by only being able to train together last night because of this week’s snow.

Wood works as a mechanical engineer at the Macallan distillery near Aberlour and started his shift at 6am on Friday.

Dale Wood in action for Buckie.

He added: “That’s the difference between the teams – because Callum McGregor won’t have been doing a shift at a distillery on Friday.

“But that’s the magic of the Scottish Cup really. Everyone at work has been speaking to me about it this week.

“All my pals at work have got a sweepstake going for what the score will be.

“I’ve been winding a few of them up because some of the scorelines are a bit harsh on us – but I’ve been told to pipe down.

“It’s been a bit stop-start this week with the training situation, but it just adds to the challenge.”

Wood is a believer

To say Buckie aren’t fancied to defeat Celtic is an understatement. Bookmakers have priced them anywhere from 33/1 to 100/1 to triumph at Parkhead.

However, Wood – who is set to have 15 family and friends cheering him on among the 2,300-strong Jags support – is daring to dream that the upset many view as impossible could happen.

“You’ve always got to dream – and I definitely am,” he said.

“For everyone at the club, you want them to enjoy it. Buckie’s never had a tie like this and it’s brilliant to be part of it.

“I think it would be the biggest upset in the Scottish Cup if we could win.

“Fans of other clubs might disagree, but I think, with the gulf in money and everything else between Celtic and Buckie, it would be the biggest upset in history.

“Everyone in Scotland has been asking for most of the last decade: ‘How do you stop Celtic?’

“Obviously it’s a mammoth task, but in cup games anything can happen. Hopefully we give a good account of ourselves and see what happens.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Banks o' Dee defeat Inverurie Locos in only Highland League game to beat the…
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Garry Farquhar says income from Celtic tie can set Buckie Thistle up for a…
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
'It would be the biggest upset ever' - Graeme Stewart rallies Buckie Thistle as…
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Highland League round-up: Hopes some games will beat the weather
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart to keep it simple v Celtic after years of 'stick'…
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered - but is ready to…
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Rab Douglas says Celtic can't take it easy against Buckie Thistle
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Brora's Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood is determined to savour their Scottish Cup match against Celtic.
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray ready for battle with Celtic's Kyogo

Conversation