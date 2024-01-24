Highland League: Brechin City boss praises sharp-shooting leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Brechin City boss praises sharp-shooting leaders

Three first half goals put Gavin Price's front-runners on the road to a 3-0 victory at Lossiemouth.

By Paul Chalk
Danny Handling celebrates after his goal made it 2-0 for Brechin City at Lossiemouth. Images: Jasperimage
Danny Handling celebrates after his goal made it 2-0 for Brechin City at Lossiemouth. Images: Jasperimage

Brechin City boss Gavin Price hailed his sharp-shooters as they roared to a 3-0 win at well-drilled Lossiemouth to remain top of the Highland League.

First half goals from Ewan Loudon, Danny Handling and Marc Scott put the defending champions on their way to another crucial three points.

They couldn’t add to it in the second period, but it was a well-earned outcome on the road.

Price has recruited smartly over the winter as the former Elgin boss aims to drive the Angus club towards their second successive title.

Lossiemouth’s Michael Weir and Brechin’s Marc Scott.

In November, Price replaced Andy Kirk, who moved to be assistant manager to Craig Levein at Premiership St Johnstone and, after a couple of early slip-ups, they are playing with confidence and style.

It’s a result which keeps Brechin one point ahead of Banks o’ Dee with two games in hand.

Lossie’s defeat leaves them in 13th position, tucked just below Inverurie Locos and Forres Mechanics.

Price was more than happy with the manner of the win as he praised on-loan Cove Rangers defender Luke Strachan for his efforts on his first outing in City colours.

He said: “I was really pleased with how we played in the first half in particular. We moved the ball quickly and played with a real intensity.

“Credit to Lossiemouth – they stuck to their task and made it difficult, although we still created chances in the second half. It was not quite as fluid as the first half.

“We took Luke Strachan off – it was his first game in about six months (due to an ankle operation), so we didn’t want to overdue it with him. It affected the balance a little bit.

“Overall, it was a satisfying evening, especially the first half performance, which was really good.”

The visitors fielded two loan signings as their changes from the side which recently defeated Rothes 3-1.

Strachan came in for his debut, while Dundee forward Jamie Richardson made his first start.

Marc Scott makes it 3-0 to Brechin City with a shot high into the net.

Lossie made four changes to the side which lost 6-1 against Banks o’ Dee, with Michael Weir, Lewis McAndrew, Jared Kennedy and Ross Morrison stepping up.

City started on the front foot, with ex-Edinburgh City forward Handling heading over the top.

Lossie were well organised though and looking for time on the ball when allowed.

The opener arrived on 18 minutes though as Strachan’s ball driven into the box was guided past Cameron Farquhar by Loudon.

Five minutes later, Handling scored his first City goal since joining last month as he crashed home a fine shot after spotting a gap from just inside the box.

Lossie enjoyed a decent period without finding a way through but City got their third on 37 minutes as Scott rifled a shot high into the net, rounding off a slick, sharp move.

Daniel Handling guides home his first goal since joining Brechin City from Edinburgh City.

Richardson almost made it four just before half-time for Price’s men, but flashed an effort wide of the left post.

The first chance of the second half stemmed from a move down the right and ended when Loudon looped a header over the top from a Scott delivery.

The Moray team were working tirelessly to keep Brechin at bay. It was a hard shift all round.

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Farquhar needed treatment as he took a knock to an arm in a challenge, but he was back in the thick of it moments later.

Lossie pressed on and substitute Connor Macaulay saw his drive charged down after a few set-pieces offered hope of at least a goal. However, Brechin stood up to the test.

The Hedgemen knocked at the door in the closing spells, but could not add to their tally  established in the first half.

This Saturday, Brechin will hope Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park pitch is fine for their visit, while Lossie are home to Rothes.

More from Highland League

Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046697 Story by Callum Law Christie Park, Huntly Evening Express Aberdeenshire Shield - Huntly v Fraserburgh Pictured is Broch's Paul Young scoring to make it 2-0 Wednesday 24th January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders Fraserburgh through to last eight with win at Huntly
Strathspey Thistle's Seafield Park.
Strathspey Thistle's match against Brora Rangers postponed
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant boss Josh Meekings.
Highland League: Brora Rangers boss fears fixture pile-up
Brechin City manager Gavin Price.
Highland League: Brechin City bolstered and ready for Lossiemouth clash
Huntly celebrate after scoring against Forfar in this season's Scottish Cup. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly target upset against holders Fraserburgh; Hermes ready for Turriff; Locos look…
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Title rivals Banks o' Dee and Formartine United aim to keep the pressure on…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured are Buckie's Max Barry and Celtic's Greg Taylor Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Lloyd Robertson in action for Inveurie Locos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos tie down Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday on new contracts
Buckie Thistle fans at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o' Dee match to thank fans…
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers postponed for second time