Highland League: Brechin City boss praises sharp-shooting leaders

Brechin City boss Gavin Price hailed his sharp-shooters as they roared to a 3-0 win at well-drilled Lossiemouth to remain top of the Highland League.

First half goals from Ewan Loudon, Danny Handling and Marc Scott put the defending champions on their way to another crucial three points.

They couldn’t add to it in the second period, but it was a well-earned outcome on the road.

Price has recruited smartly over the winter as the former Elgin boss aims to drive the Angus club towards their second successive title.

In November, Price replaced Andy Kirk, who moved to be assistant manager to Craig Levein at Premiership St Johnstone and, after a couple of early slip-ups, they are playing with confidence and style.

It’s a result which keeps Brechin one point ahead of Banks o’ Dee with two games in hand.

Lossie’s defeat leaves them in 13th position, tucked just below Inverurie Locos and Forres Mechanics.

Price was more than happy with the manner of the win as he praised on-loan Cove Rangers defender Luke Strachan for his efforts on his first outing in City colours.

He said: “I was really pleased with how we played in the first half in particular. We moved the ball quickly and played with a real intensity.

“Credit to Lossiemouth – they stuck to their task and made it difficult, although we still created chances in the second half. It was not quite as fluid as the first half.

“We took Luke Strachan off – it was his first game in about six months (due to an ankle operation), so we didn’t want to overdue it with him. It affected the balance a little bit.

“Overall, it was a satisfying evening, especially the first half performance, which was really good.”

The visitors fielded two loan signings as their changes from the side which recently defeated Rothes 3-1.

Strachan came in for his debut, while Dundee forward Jamie Richardson made his first start.

Lossie made four changes to the side which lost 6-1 against Banks o’ Dee, with Michael Weir, Lewis McAndrew, Jared Kennedy and Ross Morrison stepping up.

City started on the front foot, with ex-Edinburgh City forward Handling heading over the top.

Lossie were well organised though and looking for time on the ball when allowed.

The opener arrived on 18 minutes though as Strachan’s ball driven into the box was guided past Cameron Farquhar by Loudon.

Five minutes later, Handling scored his first City goal since joining last month as he crashed home a fine shot after spotting a gap from just inside the box.

Lossie enjoyed a decent period without finding a way through but City got their third on 37 minutes as Scott rifled a shot high into the net, rounding off a slick, sharp move.

Richardson almost made it four just before half-time for Price’s men, but flashed an effort wide of the left post.

The first chance of the second half stemmed from a move down the right and ended when Loudon looped a header over the top from a Scott delivery.

The Moray team were working tirelessly to keep Brechin at bay. It was a hard shift all round.

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Farquhar needed treatment as he took a knock to an arm in a challenge, but he was back in the thick of it moments later.

Lossie pressed on and substitute Connor Macaulay saw his drive charged down after a few set-pieces offered hope of at least a goal. However, Brechin stood up to the test.

The Hedgemen knocked at the door in the closing spells, but could not add to their tally established in the first half.

This Saturday, Brechin will hope Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park pitch is fine for their visit, while Lossie are home to Rothes.