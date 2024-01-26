Brora Rangers v Keith in Highland League switched to Golspie

Saturday’s Breedon Highland League game between Brora Rangers and Keith has been switched to Golspie Sutherland’s King George V Park with Dudgeon Park unplayable.

Waterlogging has been an issue at the Cattachs’ ground this season and they haven’t played a home game since December 16.

Snow put paid to last weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Cove Rangers, which was also unable to be staged on Tuesday.

As a result, in a bid to get tomorrow’s game against the Maroons played it has been moved six miles down the road to King George V Park, home of North Caledonian League outfit Golspie Sutherland.