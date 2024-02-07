EXCLUSIVE: New Rothes manager Richard Hastings and chairman Iain Paul on his appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EXCLUSIVE: New Rothes manager Richard Hastings and chairman Iain Paul on his appointment

We spoke to the Speysiders' new gaffer following his appointment at Mackessack Park.

By Callum Law
Richard Hastings is the new manager of Rothes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Richard Hastings is the new manager of Rothes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Richard Hastings wants to get Rothes back to challenging for trophies after being appointed manager.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Ross County and Canada defender succeeds Ross Jack at Mackessack Park, signing a contract until the summer of 2026.

The Speysiders are 10th in the Breedon Highland League, but previously finished third and fifth under Jack, as well as winning the North of Scotland Cup and GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal about his appointment and his vision for the future, Hastings said: “There are a lot of quality teams in this league.

“Trying to get in the top six and top four is always spoken about. I want to push us as far as possible, every competition is there to be won.

“If you go in with that aim and put the hard work in, then you see where it takes you.

“There’s lot of competition with great players and managers in this league, who have shown how successful they can be.

“When the job came up, it was an attractive opportunity and I’m delighted to be appointed.”

Hastings looks to feel benefit of experience gained at Inverurie Locos

Hastings has previous managerial experience in the Highland League.

He was in charge of Inverurie Locos between August 2021 and January 2023.

The 46-year-old added: “It wasn’t a desperate thing to be straight back in.

“I’ve been out for a year and I’m open and honest enough to say that my ambition is to get into full-time management.

“But I see this as a great opportunity to get more managerial experience under my belt.

“I took away a few different things from my time at Inverurie. You take stock of everything.

Richard Hastings at Mackessack Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“A lot of the stuff I did was good.

“This is a new challenge and I’m coming in with the right attitude and spirit and looking to make the most of this opportunity.”

Hastings’ first game in charge of Rothes will be on Saturday against Buckie Thistle and there’s plenty on his agenda for the rest of the campaign.

He said: “All the groundwork and foundations of what we want to build is what we’ll be working on for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got a huge opportunity for the remainder of the season. I’d like us to finish the season strongly and not waste the last 10 games.”

Hastings’ ‘proven track record’ – Rothes chairman

Rothes chairman Iain Paul is delighted to have appointed Hastings and believes the future is bright for the Speysiders.

He said: “Richard has got a proven track record in football and is very passionate about the game.

“He’s played at the highest level and knows the game inside out.

“His focus is on the future and he’s very ambitious, which we liked.

“He’s keen to develop and move forward from where we are at Rothes.

“We had a lot of high calibre applicants and Ross Jack was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Richard Hastings, right, with Rothes chairman Iain Paul. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“But it was great to have such a strong field interested in the position. Richard was top of the crop and we look forward to working with him.

“Like most clubs, our aim is to be in the top six and trying to get to cup finals and pick up silverware.

“There is also the league – which is the ultimate dream.

“But more immediately, we’re looking for impact and improvement.

“It’s also up to us all to try to bring in new players. We need to freshen things up.

“We believe we can get further improvement from what we’ve got, but we’re also looking to strengthen the team as well.

“We want as many points as we can amass this season and then to build up for next season.”

Conversation