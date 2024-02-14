Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie loaned to Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie loaned to Buckie Thistle

The stopper joins the Jags for the rest of the season.

By Callum Law
BUCKIE, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022, in Buckie, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Buckie Thistle have signed Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old custodian has previously had a loan spell in the Breedon Highland League with Huntly and spent time at Peterhead in League One last season.

Ritchie could make his Buckie debut tonight when they face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park in the Highland League.

The Dons loanee will compete with Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier for the Jags’ number one jersey.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “The opportunity came up to get Tom in and we couldn’t turn it down.

“He’s been full time for a number of years now and played for Peterhead in the Scottish League last season.

“We already have two top Highland League keepers and Tom will bring strong competition to the guys.

“Tom is a goalkeeper with massive potential and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

