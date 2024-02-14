Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie loaned to Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle have signed Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old custodian has previously had a loan spell in the Breedon Highland League with Huntly and spent time at Peterhead in League One last season.

Ritchie could make his Buckie debut tonight when they face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park in the Highland League.

The Dons loanee will compete with Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier for the Jags’ number one jersey.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “The opportunity came up to get Tom in and we couldn’t turn it down.

“He’s been full time for a number of years now and played for Peterhead in the Scottish League last season.

“We already have two top Highland League keepers and Tom will bring strong competition to the guys.

“Tom is a goalkeeper with massive potential and we’re delighted to have him on board.”