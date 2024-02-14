Man in court on weapon charge after Aberdeen Premier Inn incident

A man has appeared in court on a weapon charge after an incident at an Aberdeen city centre hotel.

Police and paramedics were called to the Premier Inn on West North Street earlier this week after concerns were raised about a man.

A source said a 31-year-old man was removed from the hotel and no one was injured in the incident.

Richard Smith, from Aberdeen, has now appeared in the city’s sheriff court.

He faced charges of having a blade or pointed object in a public place, threatening and abusive behaviour and possession of a controlled drug.

Smith made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next seven days.

Two police vans and two police cars, with flashing lights, were seen arriving at the Premier Inn at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Officers could be seen inside speaking to staff at the hotel on West North Street.

The ambulance was parked around the corner on Mealmarket Street.

Police Scotland said it was “a concern for person incident.”