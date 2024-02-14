Man in court on weapon charge after Aberdeen Premier Inn incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court on weapon charge after Aberdeen Premier Inn incident

The 31-year-old faced three charges when he appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Ewan Cameron
Police and ambulance services at Premier Inn. Image: Ben Hendry.
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court on a weapon charge after an incident at an  Aberdeen city centre hotel.

Police and paramedics were called to the Premier Inn on West North Street earlier this week after concerns were raised about a man.

A source said a 31-year-old man was removed from the hotel and no one was injured in the incident.

Richard Smith, from Aberdeen, has now appeared in the city’s sheriff court.

He faced charges of having a blade or pointed object in a public place, threatening and abusive behaviour and possession of a controlled drug.

Ambulance outside the Premier Inn on West North Street in Aberdeen city centre.
An ambulance was also called to the incident at the Premier Inn on West North Street.

Smith made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within the next seven days.

Two police vans and two police cars, with flashing lights, were seen arriving at the Premier Inn at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Officers could be seen inside speaking to staff at the hotel on West North Street.

The ambulance was parked around the corner on Mealmarket Street.

Police Scotland said it was “a concern for person incident.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Pair who carried out 'broad daylight' attack in Alness sentenced
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss accused of murdering police officer
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man admits injuring boy, 4, by crashing through Inverurie nursery window
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Barred pub punter lost fruit machine jackpot - and his freedom
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for…
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Remorseless Moray 'sexual deviant' jailed for sex assaults on women
Police crews outside the Premier Inn during the incident. Image: DC Thomson
Former auxiliary nurse guilty of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations