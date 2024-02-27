Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee leaves Gavin Price lamenting missed chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee leaves Gavin Price lamenting missed chances

The top two in the Breedon Highland League drew 0-0 at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Brechin City boss Gavin Price admitted the top of the table Breedon Highland League stalemate with Banks o’ Dee felt like two points dropped.

The Hedgemen – who are at the top of the division – and the Aberdeen outfit, who are second, drew 0-0 at Glebe Park.

A point apiece means Brechin are still three points ahead of Dee with a game in hand.

Third-placed Fraserburgh are eight points back having played a game more than the leaders and Formartine United in fourth are nine adrift with a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Buckie Thistle are 10 points off the summit with four games in hand.

Although there was little between the sides in a keenly-contested encounter Price felt his team had the better openings.

He said: “I can’t criticise the players for how we’ve played in difficult conditions, we stuck to the task, we just didn’t take our chances.

Brechin’s Ryan Ferguson, centre, is pursued by Ethan Cairns, left, and Garry Wood, right, of Banks o’ Dee.

“It’s two points dropped because we’re playing at home and we know draws aren’t great in terms of where we want to be in the league table.

“We knew it was a hard fixture against a really good side, it was imperative we didn’t lose the game and we haven’t.

“We probably edged it, but not convincingly enough to be upset about not getting the three points.

“It’s probably the result most teams would’ve wanted, but it wasn’t for lack of effort from either side.”

Visitors’ effort couldn’t be knocked

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton praised his players and said: “The guys worked their socks off.

“We can’t fault the effort, but we’re maybe just lacking a bit of creativity in the final third.

“When Lachie MacLeod went through at the end you’re thinking we could maybe sneak the three points after being disappointed with the way we lost it (the reverse fixture) late on at Spain Park.

“At the end of the season we’re not going to look back and think a draw away to the champions is a bad result.

“It keeps things exciting for everyone, there will be a lot of movement in the next few weeks, but we’re just trying to maintain our position as best we can.”

Chances at a premium

Brechin started well with visiting goalkeeper Daniel Hoban making two good saves in quick succession to repel Murray Mackintosh and Ewan Loudon following a Fraser MacLeod corner.

Kane Winton, Brendan Hamilton and Mark Gilmour all had off target efforts for Banks o’ Dee in the first period.

A minute into the second half the Hedgemen had a good opening when a swift break culminated in Matthew Wright crossing from the right for Loudon.

However, as he stretched to get a shot away Loudon was unable to hit the target from close range.

Brechin’s Kevin McHattie, left, tries to tackle Banks o’ Dee Hamish MacLeod.

At the other end Garry Wood headed straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson from Hamilton’s free-kick.

On 83 minutes a lapse from Dee’s Darryn Kelly gave MacLeod a chance on the right side of the area, but Hoban was equal to the shot.

Banks o’ Dee’s best opportunity arrived a minute from time when sub Lachie MacLeod got the better of Nathan Cooney to latch onto fellow sub Max Alexander’s ball in behind.

But with only Wilson to beat MacLeod fired straight at the custodian.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh v Nairn County

More from Highland League

Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
EVERY Highland League and EE Aberdeenshire Cup game previewed as Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick…
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of…
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League preview: Brechin City and Banks o' Dee set for top-of-the-table showdown
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers and…
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: All the reaction as Buckie Thistle and Formartine United lose ground on…
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers content with point in bid to stay in…
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League results: Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers draw
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes
Brechin's Murray Mackintosh, centre, battles to win a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee, right. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Banks o' Dee ready for crunch clash with…