Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee leaves Gavin Price lamenting missed chances

Brechin City boss Gavin Price admitted the top of the table Breedon Highland League stalemate with Banks o’ Dee felt like two points dropped.

The Hedgemen – who are at the top of the division – and the Aberdeen outfit, who are second, drew 0-0 at Glebe Park.

A point apiece means Brechin are still three points ahead of Dee with a game in hand.

Third-placed Fraserburgh are eight points back having played a game more than the leaders and Formartine United in fourth are nine adrift with a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Buckie Thistle are 10 points off the summit with four games in hand.

Although there was little between the sides in a keenly-contested encounter Price felt his team had the better openings.

He said: “I can’t criticise the players for how we’ve played in difficult conditions, we stuck to the task, we just didn’t take our chances.

“It’s two points dropped because we’re playing at home and we know draws aren’t great in terms of where we want to be in the league table.

“We knew it was a hard fixture against a really good side, it was imperative we didn’t lose the game and we haven’t.

“We probably edged it, but not convincingly enough to be upset about not getting the three points.

“It’s probably the result most teams would’ve wanted, but it wasn’t for lack of effort from either side.”

Visitors’ effort couldn’t be knocked

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton praised his players and said: “The guys worked their socks off.

“We can’t fault the effort, but we’re maybe just lacking a bit of creativity in the final third.

“When Lachie MacLeod went through at the end you’re thinking we could maybe sneak the three points after being disappointed with the way we lost it (the reverse fixture) late on at Spain Park.

“At the end of the season we’re not going to look back and think a draw away to the champions is a bad result.

“It keeps things exciting for everyone, there will be a lot of movement in the next few weeks, but we’re just trying to maintain our position as best we can.”

Chances at a premium

Brechin started well with visiting goalkeeper Daniel Hoban making two good saves in quick succession to repel Murray Mackintosh and Ewan Loudon following a Fraser MacLeod corner.

Kane Winton, Brendan Hamilton and Mark Gilmour all had off target efforts for Banks o’ Dee in the first period.

A minute into the second half the Hedgemen had a good opening when a swift break culminated in Matthew Wright crossing from the right for Loudon.

However, as he stretched to get a shot away Loudon was unable to hit the target from close range.

At the other end Garry Wood headed straight at goalkeeper Lenny Wilson from Hamilton’s free-kick.

On 83 minutes a lapse from Dee’s Darryn Kelly gave MacLeod a chance on the right side of the area, but Hoban was equal to the shot.

Banks o’ Dee’s best opportunity arrived a minute from time when sub Lachie MacLeod got the better of Nathan Cooney to latch onto fellow sub Max Alexander’s ball in behind.

But with only Wilson to beat MacLeod fired straight at the custodian.