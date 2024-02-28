Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment developers reveals their hopes and new images for Elgin regeneration project

Robertson bosses have revealed their hopes for the South Street redevelopment in Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans.

They included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project. £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

Last week, we revealed how five buildings will be demolished as part of the development.

It came as architects Oberlanders had lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials. They include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

‘Transform Elgin town centre’

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson said: “Elgin has been selected to benefit from the Moray Growth Deal, presenting a prime opportunity for rejuvenation, community wealth building by promoting economic growth, inward investment, and stimulating cultural activity to revitalise our town centre.

“We are pleased to submit plans for the South Street regeneration project. These align with both the objectives outlined in the Elgin City Centre Masterplan and the broader plan of the Moray Growth Deal.”

Watch some drone footage filmed by Jason Hedges last year of the former Jailhouse site which will be redeveloped:

He added: “Robertson has been a proud contributor to the built environment in Elgin since our founding in 1966.

“With this exciting project, we aim to help transform the town centre, working with local communities to enable place-based investment, and to enhance culture and wellbeing.

“Town centre living will increase vitality and viability, and will continue to support the local economy, whilst creating employment opportunities and repurposing an important part of the town and surrounding area.”

First look at drawing impressions of proposed courtyard: