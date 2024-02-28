Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment developers reveals their hopes and new images for Elgin regeneration project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment developers reveals their hopes and new images for Elgin regeneration project

Last week, we revealed the South Street redevelopment plans had been lodged to planning officials.

By Sean McAngus
Looking up at front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin.
Former Junners store will be demolished, however listed facade to be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Robertson bosses have revealed their hopes for the South Street redevelopment in Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans.

They included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project. £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

Last week, we revealed how five buildings will be demolished as part of the development.

It came as architects Oberlanders had lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials. They include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed.  Image: Oberlanders Architects

‘Transform Elgin town centre’

Elliot Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Group pictured.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson said: “Elgin has been selected to benefit from the Moray Growth Deal, presenting a prime opportunity for rejuvenation, community wealth building by promoting economic growth, inward investment, and stimulating cultural activity to revitalise our town centre.

“We are pleased to submit plans for the South Street regeneration project. These align with both the objectives outlined in the Elgin City Centre Masterplan and the broader plan of the Moray Growth Deal.”

Watch some drone footage filmed by Jason Hedges last year of  the former Jailhouse site which will be redeveloped:

He added: “Robertson has been a proud contributor to the built environment in Elgin since our founding in 1966.

“With this exciting project, we aim to help transform the town centre, working with local communities to enable place-based investment, and to enhance culture and wellbeing.

“Town centre living will increase vitality and viability, and will continue to support the local economy, whilst creating employment opportunities and repurposing an important part of the town and surrounding area.”

First look at drawing impressions of proposed courtyard:

What the courtyard could look like.
Another drawing impression of the courtyard.
The Future of Elgin

Conversation