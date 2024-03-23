Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United

Brechin City beat Turriff United 5-1 at Glebe Park to strengthen their position at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Danny Handling netted a hat-trick for the Hedgemen with Grady McGrath and Euan Spark also getting on the scoresheet, while Dylan Stuart was on target for Turra.

Brechin remain three points clear of Fraserburgh at the top of the Highland League, but the Broch have played two matches more.

Defeat for Buckie Thistle against Wick Academy means City are 10 points clear of the Jags, who do still have two games in hand, with the teams clashing at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

McGrath makes his mark

Brechin broke the deadlock just after the quarter hour mark. It came from a quick counter-attack which saw Ewan Loudon race through on goal.

Turra goalkeeper David Dey was quickly off his line to block Loudon’s shot, but the rebound fell for McGrath to finish from 20 yards.

Midway through the first period City made it two. Jamie Richardson’s cross from the left ran through to Fraser MacLeod on the opposite flank and his driven delivery back into the danger zone was flicked into the net by Handling.

Having struggled to really get a foothold in the contest United pulled a goal back just shy of the half hour mark. Reece McKeown’s free-kick from the right picked out the unmarked Stuart and the skipper volleyed into the right corner.

Before the end of the opening 45 minutes Loudon and Handling both wasted chances to add to Brechin’s tally.

City kick on

But three minutes into the second period the Hedgemen did net their third.

Loudon broke down the right initially and teed up McGrath, whose net-bound shot was blocked by Max Foster. However, from the resultant Kevin McHattie corner Handling scored from close range after Turriff failed to clear.

Midway through the second half the outcome was settled as Handling completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

The United players were unhappy with the award. Murray Cormack went down in a tussle with Richardson and landed on the ball expecting a free-kick to be given by referee Mike Roncone, but instead the official penalised Cormack for handball and Handling found the right corner from 12 yards.

Ten minutes from time the Hedgemen netted again with Spark heading home MacLeod’s free-kick from the right from six yards.

Other Highland League results

Elsewhere, Wick Academy dented Buckie Thistle’s title hopes with a 3-1 victory at Harmsworth Park.

Marc MacGregor and Kyle Henderson netted for the Scorries in the first quarter and a second from MacGregor late on secured the points for Academy, despite Jack Murray’s consolation for the Jags.

Banks o’ Dee remain third in the table after beating Formartine United 4-1. Mark Gilmour, Garry Wood and Hamish MacLeod were on target for the Aberdeen outfit before Julian Wade pulled one back for the Pitmedden side.

However, Ethan Cairns’ added to Dee’s tally.

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County drew 0-0 in a local derby at Mosset Park.

Fraserburgh won 5-0 against Rothes at Bellslea thanks to a double from Logan Watt and strikes from Scott Barbour, Ryan Sargent and Callum Kelly.

Robbie Foster’s goal gave Huntly a 1-0 win against Brora Rangers at Christie Park which sees the Black and Golds leapfrog the Cattachs into sixth.

Keith extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a 2-1 victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Gavin Elphinstone notched a first half brace for the Maroons. Early in the second half visiting goalkeeper Craig Reid stopped the Railwaymen pulling a goal back by saving Blair Smith’s penalty.

It wasn’t long before Locos did find the net through Myles Gaffney, but they couldn’t find an equaliser and had Thomas Reid sent off in the closing stages.

Lossiemouth mounted a late comeback to draw 3-3 with Deveronvale at Grant Park in Grant Noble’s first game in interim charge of the Banffers.

Jack Mitchell’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Brandon Hutcheson before Vale regained the lead through captain Harry Noble and Max Stewart got their third.

But late goals from Dean Stewart and Connor Macaulay secured a point for the Coasters.

Strathspey Thistle defeated Clachnacuddin 2-1 in the clash of the bottom two at Seafield Park. Iain Ross put the Grantown Jags ahead in the first half, before Connor Bunce’s penalty restored parity, but Daniel Whitehorn grabbed the winner for Strathspey.