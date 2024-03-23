Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United

We round up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Liam Strachan of Turriff United, right, tackles Brechin's Ewan Loudon. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Liam Strachan of Turriff United, right, tackles Brechin's Ewan Loudon. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Brechin City beat Turriff United 5-1 at Glebe Park to strengthen their position at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Danny Handling netted a hat-trick for the Hedgemen with Grady McGrath and Euan Spark also getting on the scoresheet, while Dylan Stuart was on target for Turra.

Brechin remain three points clear of Fraserburgh at the top of the Highland League, but the Broch have played two matches more.

Defeat for Buckie Thistle against Wick Academy means City are 10 points clear of the Jags, who do still have two games in hand, with the teams clashing at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

McGrath makes his mark

Brechin broke the deadlock just after the quarter hour mark. It came from a quick counter-attack which saw Ewan Loudon race through on goal.

Turra goalkeeper David Dey was quickly off his line to block Loudon’s shot, but the rebound fell for McGrath to finish from 20 yards.

Danny Handling, (number 10), celebrates scoring Brechin’s second goal against Turriff.

Midway through the first period City made it two. Jamie Richardson’s cross from the left ran through to Fraser MacLeod on the opposite flank and his driven delivery back into the danger zone was flicked into the net by Handling.

Having struggled to really get a foothold in the contest United pulled a goal back just shy of the half hour mark. Reece McKeown’s free-kick from the right picked out the unmarked Stuart and the skipper volleyed into the right corner.

Before the end of the opening 45 minutes Loudon and Handling both wasted chances to add to Brechin’s tally.

City kick on

But three minutes into the second period the Hedgemen did net their third.

Loudon broke down the right initially and teed up McGrath, whose net-bound shot was blocked by Max Foster. However, from the resultant Kevin McHattie corner Handling scored from close range after Turriff failed to clear.

Midway through the second half the outcome was settled as Handling completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Brechin’s Ewan Loudon tries to hold off Murray Cormack of Turriff.

The United players were unhappy with the award. Murray Cormack went down in a tussle with Richardson and landed on the ball expecting a free-kick to be given by referee Mike Roncone, but instead the official penalised Cormack for handball and Handling found the right corner from 12 yards.

Ten minutes from time the Hedgemen netted again with Spark heading home MacLeod’s free-kick from the right from six yards.

Other Highland League results

Elsewhere, Wick Academy dented Buckie Thistle’s title hopes with a 3-1 victory at Harmsworth Park.

Marc MacGregor and Kyle Henderson netted for the Scorries in the first quarter and a second from MacGregor late on secured the points for Academy, despite Jack Murray’s consolation for the Jags.

Banks o’ Dee remain third in the table after beating Formartine United 4-1. Mark Gilmour, Garry Wood and Hamish MacLeod were on target for the Aberdeen outfit before Julian Wade pulled one back for the Pitmedden side.

However, Ethan Cairns’ added to Dee’s tally.

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County drew 0-0 in a local derby at Mosset Park.

Fraserburgh won 5-0 against Rothes at Bellslea thanks to a double from Logan Watt and strikes from Scott Barbour, Ryan Sargent and Callum Kelly.

Robbie Foster’s goal gave Huntly a 1-0 win against Brora Rangers at Christie Park which sees the Black and Golds leapfrog the Cattachs into sixth.

Keith extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a 2-1 victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Gavin Elphinstone notched a first half brace for the Maroons. Early in the second half visiting goalkeeper Craig Reid stopped the Railwaymen pulling a goal back by saving Blair Smith’s penalty.

It wasn’t long before Locos did find the net through Myles Gaffney, but they couldn’t find an equaliser and had Thomas Reid sent off in the closing stages.

Lossiemouth mounted a late comeback to draw 3-3 with Deveronvale at Grant Park in Grant Noble’s first game in interim charge of the Banffers.

Jack Mitchell’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Brandon Hutcheson before Vale regained the lead through captain Harry Noble and Max Stewart got their third.

But late goals from Dean Stewart and Connor Macaulay secured a point for the Coasters.

Strathspey Thistle defeated Clachnacuddin 2-1 in the clash of the bottom two at Seafield Park. Iain Ross put the Grantown Jags ahead in the first half, before Connor Bunce’s penalty restored parity, but Daniel Whitehorn grabbed the winner for Strathspey.

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Formartine United

