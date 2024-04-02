Long-serving referee Billy Baxter set to bow out at Hampden after two decades as Highland League regular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-serving referee Billy Baxter set to bow out at Hampden after two decades as Highland League regular

The 55-year-old from Inverness has been an official for 25 years.

By Callum Law
CR0047533 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Highland League Cup final between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Fourth official Billy Baxter, who is retiring as a referee at the end of the season. Saturday 30th March 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Long-serving north referee Billy Baxter will call time on his quarter of a century as an official at Hampden next week.

The 55-year-old from Inverness will retire a week on Saturday after being an assistant referee for the Championship clash at the national stadium between Queen’s Park and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Baxter, who came back from a knee operation nine years ago, has been a regular in the Breedon Highland League for the last 21 years.

His final appointment in the division as a referee is Brora Rangers v Wick Academy at Dudgeon Park this weekend.

Memorable moments for ref Baxter

At Highland League level, Baxter has officiated more than 400 games – including three North of Scotland Cup finals, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup finals, a Qualifying Cup final and an Inverness Cup final.

As an assistant referee, he has covered more than 250 matches in the SPFL, as well as being on the line for two Scottish Cup semi-finals and one League Cup semi-final.

On the international stage, Baxter has served as an official for three European under-21 internationals, one women’s international, two Scotland v England schoolboy internationals and three semi-professional home international fixtures.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, he said: “I could have kept going. But I want to go out when I’m still seen as being up to the job and not totally past my sell-by date.

“I’ve been humbled by some of the gifts I’ve been given by clubs in recent weeks.

“Brora v Wick is a good game to finish in the Highland League and then I’m doing Queen’s Park v Caley Thistle next week.

“When I said I would be stopping the SFA asked me which ground I wanted to finish at and I’d forgotten all about it – then when I asked about what game would be my last, they said I’d be finishing at Hampden, which will be special.

“I’ve done games at the national stadium in my 30s, 40s and 50s and I don’t imagine there’s many folk who can say that.”

How it started

Baxter played amateur football before his refereeing career began by chance in 1999.

He added: “Some of my pals had arranged a friendly game and they had enough players and asked me to referee it.

“That showed I wasn’t a particularly important player when they asked me to referee.

“I did that game and it went OK, and after that I thought I’d do the referee course so I could referee amateur football in the summer and stay involved at that level – it’s just gone on from there.

“I’ve always been a football fan and I’ve got some great memories. It’s great being part of the game.

Billy Baxter in action.

“The most memorable game I’ve been involved in was probably Aberdeen 4-4 Celtic (in February 2010).

“Another that stands out was when Brora beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup (in March 2021) because it was such a big upset.

“When I look back on my time as a referee, I think I’ve made a small amount of talent go a long way.”

Baxter urges others to take up refereeing baton

With referees in short supply across the country, Baxter is keen to encourage more people to give it a go.

He said: “I would urge anyone thinking about doing the course to have a go. Football can take you in so many different directions and can present so many opportunities.

“If you do well, there’s the potential to go to so many grounds in Scotland and even go to European level.

“It keeps you fit, you make friends for life through football and refereeing and it’s a great way to be involved in the game.”

Conversation