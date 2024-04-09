Former Highland League star Chris Angus in Scotland futsal team for Euro qualifiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Highland League star Chris Angus in Scotland futsal team for Euro qualifiers

The 32-year-old and his team-mates are facing Switzerland, Malta and Gibraltar.

By Callum Law
Chris Angus celebrates
Chris Angus celebrates

Former Breedon Highland League star Chris Angus admits a Scotland futsal call-up may be his career highlight.

The 32-year-old is flying out to Switzerland today as part of the national squad who will play in the preliminary qualifier for the 2026 European Championship.

Scotland will take on the Swiss, Malta and Gibraltar in Bern over the next five days.

The top two in the group progress to the next stage of qualification for the tournament in Latvia and Lithuania.

Angus enjoyed a good career in the Highland League with Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos.

He helped the Jags win three league titles, two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

But after stopping playing 11-a-side, he took up futsal – an indoor five-a-side version of football played with a size four reduced bounce ball – last year, and he plays for Grant Campbell’s Aberdeen Futsal Academy.

Angus said: “Futsal and football are two different entities really. Playing 11-a-side football I knew from a young age I’d never have the chance to represent Scotland, but I really enjoyed the career I had in the Highland League.

“But getting to play for Scotland at futsal probably pips what I did in the Highland League. I think getting a national call-up supercedes everything else.

“This is probably the highlight of my footballing career.

“The top two qualify out of the group and that would be a great achievement if we can manage it.”

Fresh futsal opportunity

Angus also revealed he previously came close to representing Scotland during his time with Buckie and praised Campbell for igniting interest in futsal in the north-east.

He added: “When I was at Buckie, probably 10 years ago, I was offered the chance to play futsal.

“But at that time there was nothing in Aberdeen and I’d have been going down to Perth.

“There was talk about trialling for Scotland back then, but I didn’t go because I got injured playing for Buckie.

The Scotland futsal team with Chris Angus pictured third from right in the back row.

“So it wasn’t something I anticipated would happen again.

“When I stopped playing 11-a-side a couple of years ago, I started playing futsal with Grant Campbell to keep fit and it’s spiralled into this national call-up.

“For everything futsal related north of Dundee, you have to give credit to Grant.

“He’s the one who has spear-headed everything and has got everything going and it’s been great to be involved.”

Conversation