EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Zack Ellis wants first Inverurie Locos triumph to spark successful period

Zack Ellis wants Inverurie Locos’ maiden Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph to kickstart a successful new era.

Goalkeeper Ellis was the hero for the Railwaymen making two saves in their 7-6 penalty shoot-out victory against Buckie Thistle following a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes in the final at Keith’s Kynoch Park.

After final defeats in the Shire Cup in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2015 Inverurie have finally got their hands on the famous old trophy that was first played for in 1887.

It’s the Harlaw Park outfit’s first silverware since December 2016 and is a glorious conclusion to what has been a challenging season as they finished 10th in the Breedon Highland League.

Ellis, 24, who joined from East End last summer, said: “The start of the season wasn’t great and there was a lot of chat, but we just got on with it.

“To end up winning a trophy means a lot, we ended the season well and it’s the first trophy for the club for a long time so we’re all really happy.

“It’s my first season in the Highland League and it’s a great way to end it.

“I came to Inverurie to win trophies, it’s a big club with a great support and great committee and we need to be up there every season.

“Hopefully this can be the start of a good era, we need to go again next season.”

Key role in shoot-out

Ellis saved Buckie’s second penalty in the shoot-out from Max Barry, and crucially Thistle’s ninth spot-kick from Sam Pugh which allowed Mark Souter to notch the winner.

But the custodian also scored Inverurie’s sixth penalty when a miss would have handed the cup to the Jags.

Ellis added: “We know how good Buckie are so to get a clean sheet is probably the biggest thing that we’re happy with.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Mark Souter wins the @EveningExpress Aberdeenshire Cup for @InverurieLocos! The final with @BuckieThistle went all the way to sudden death in a penalty shoot-out. pic.twitter.com/thOYDoXzvF — EveningExpress Sport (@ee_sport) April 23, 2024

“There’s no pressure on me in the penalties, credit to the goalkeeping coach John Farquhar for the work he did to prepare me.

“I probably should have saved more of them and I was bit annoyed about that.

“Really I was happier scoring one, I didn’t know that if I’d missed that was it over.

“I didn’t actually know I was taking one, the boys just pointed at me and said it was my turn so it was good to score.”

Finalists draw blank

During the 90 minutes Inverurie had to absorb plenty of Buckie pressure while Stuart Knight in the Thistle goal was never seriously tested.

Scott Adams blazed over from eight yards on 17 minutes and had a net-bound shot blocked by Calum Dingwall soon after, having gone around Ellis.

In the 38th minute Jack Murray’s looping volley following a Jack MacIver free-kick on the right hit the right post and Ellis clawed the ball away before Barry could convert on the rebound.

Two minutes later Murray’s hooked shot from the right side of the penalty area clattered the crossbar.

In the second half Murray had a ‘goal’ disallowed for a foul on Souter while Ellis made further good saves to deny MacIver, Marcus Goodall and Andrew MacAskill.

Despite the Jags’ pressure penalties were required with Barry for Buckie and Blair Smith for Inverurie having their attempts saved.

Murray, MacAskill, Lyall Keir, Sam Morrison, Dale Wood and Ryan Fyffe all netted for Thistle and Aidan Wilson, Dingwall, Sam Burnett, Jay Halliday, Ellis and Cole Anderson did likewise for Locos.

When it came to the Jags’ eighth penalty Josh Peters rattled the crossbar, but with the chance to win it Inverurie’s Logan Johnstone did exactly the same.

Then Ellis plunged to his left to repel Pugh’s attempt and Souter made no mistake to spark scenes of delight among Inverurie’s players and supporters.

Gaffer couldn’t watch

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson revealed he couldn’t watch their penalty shoot-out success against Buckie Thistle in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Railwaymen won the Shire Cup for the first time by prevailing 7-6 on spot-kicks at Kynoch Park.

Donaldson said: “It was an experience right to the end and very nerve-wracking.

“I couldn’t watch the last few penalties. As a player I’d have taken one and I would have watched.

“But as a manager I couldn’t watch – it’s about the players and I just wanted them to have that success and get a trophy. I’m delighted for them.”

Donaldson was appointed Inverurie manager in October following a disappointing start to the season under Andy Low.

After finishing 10th in the Breedon Highland League this term he has guided Locos to their first silverware since December 2016 and won his first trophy as a manager.

Donaldson added: “When we came in the squad was kind of on the deck and their character was being tested.

“But they’ve shown they’ve got the right attitude and commitment.

“Winning a trophy shows we’ve got character in the dressing room and we’ve got young boys coming through so the future is going to be bright.”

No double for Jags but Stewart praises display

After the high of winning the Highland League on Saturday Buckie were unable to make it a double.

The Jags will be back in action against East Kilbride in the pyramid play-off semi-final first leg at K Park on Saturday.

This was Buckie’s seventh match in 16 days and manager Graeme Stewart said: “I thought we dominated the game.

“The lads were knackered having put in some shift over the last few weeks.

“We should probably score three or four goals and our goalie hasn’t had a save to make.

“I’m delighted with the performance, sharpness and clinical finishing wasn’t quite there.

“But we’ve hit the woodwork twice and their goalie had a couple of good saves while ours hasn’t touched the ball.

“Penalties is the toss of a coin and we came out on the wrong side.

“Congratulations to Inverurie, but I was delighted with the performance because I thought we were outstanding.”