Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart quits

Jags boss calls time on his career at Victoria Park after guiding club to Highland League title.

By Callum Law and Paul Third
Graeme Stewart has stepped down from the role of Buckie Thistle manager. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart has stepped down from the role of Buckie Thistle manager. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Graeme Stewart has stepped down as manager of Buckie Thistle.

Stewart guided Buckie to the Breedon Highland League championship but his side were denied the chance to compete for place in the SPFL after being deemed ineligible for the pyramid play-off semi-final against East Kilbride.

Stewart believes the time is right to step down. He was the longest-serving manager in the Highland League, initially taking over as caretaker boss in November 2014 before being given the job permanently by the Jags in February 2015.

Tough call

In a statement released by the club Stewart said: “After much consideration I have taken the very difficult decision to step down as Buckie Thistle manager.

“I have given 100% for the last 10 years and have enjoyed every minute, but I have a young family, two beautiful girls, a demanding job and feel I now need to take some time out to recharge the batteries.

Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage

“I was very fortunate to be given the opportunity to manage Buckie Thistle and I must thank Garry Farquhar, and the board, for all the trust they have shown me.

“The last 10 years have been amazing, and I have loved every minute.

“It wouldn’t be possible without a great team, and I have to thank Lewis Mackinnon, Darren Strong, Hamish Munro and Davie Young for their support and dedication over the years.

“Without them, and coaches from the past, Andy Low/Stephen Bruce/Frank McGettrick, none of the success we have had would have been possible.

“We should have won more but we have done our best and have left the club as the best team in the Highland league and in a good position to build on this success.

“I will forever be grateful for being the Buckie Thistle manager and will always be a fan.

“Forever a Jag, Spider.”

Jags will consider their options

The Jags failed to obtain a bronze club licence from the Scottish FA and failed to apply to the SPFL for an additional grace period before the March 31 deadline.

As a result they did not meet the required criteria to compete against the Lowland League winners.

A Buckie statement read: “The club would like to thank Graeme for his outstanding service to Buckie Thistle FC.

“Spider has been a massive influence over everything at Victoria Park and has put in a power of work over the last ten years as manager and behind the scenes at the club.

“We are all devastated by the news, but understand his reasons for going. We will now take time as a club to consider our options.”

