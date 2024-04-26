Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart ‘devastated’ after missing out on play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart ‘devastated’ after missing out on play-offs

The Jags have been deemed ineligible to compete in the pyramid play-offs.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is devastated his players don’t have the chance to win promotion to the SPFL.

The Jags were meant to be taking on East Kilbride at K Park tomorrow in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

However, on Thursday, the Breedon Highland League champions were deemed ineligible to compete for promotion having not been able to obtain a bronze club license from the Scottish FA.

A stipulation for clubs competing in the play-offs is they meet the SPFL’s membership criteria, which includes having a bronze licence.

Having received derogations from the SFA, Buckie thought they were set to be able to participate in the play-offs.

But Thistle didn’t apply to the SPFL by March 31 for an additional grace period to allow them to meet the required criteria.

‘The biggest achievement of our careers’

To win the Highland League, Stewart and his players overcame a gruelling fixture backlog, which included playing their final six fixtures in a 13-day period.

Stewart said: “I’m devastated, especially for the players with the amount of games they played and what they put themselves through.

“At points we were running on empty and the players put in so much to win the league.

“For all of us, I think it’s the biggest achievement of our careers.

Buckie won the Highland League last weekend.

“They deserved the opportunity to go and fight for promotion in the play-offs.

“I’m absolutely devastated for them because as a squad I know how keen they were to show how good they were in these games and how keen they were to get promotion.

“A lot of the boys in our team feel they should be playing at a higher level and I agree with them.

“I’m absolutely gutted for them, and from speaking to them, it’s clear how disappointed they are.”

Stewart fancied chances in play-off

Stewart has been left with a case of wondering what might have been in the play-offs and admits he was upbeat about their chances of getting past Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

He added: “We might not have beaten East Kilbride, but if we’d had the opportunity and been beaten then I’d have had no complaints.

“But I was confident we could beat East Kilbride and get through, I was planning for us playing for another four weeks.

“This has happened and it ends the whole season on a downer. Unfortunately it’s happened and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“I can’t really comment fully on the administration elements of it, but for the players and management team it’s not the way we wanted the season to finish.

“As a club, we’ll have to learn from it and move on.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh highlights

