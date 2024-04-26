Exclusive: Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart ‘devastated’ after missing out on play-offs

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is devastated his players don’t have the chance to win promotion to the SPFL.

The Jags were meant to be taking on East Kilbride at K Park tomorrow in the first leg of the pyramid play-off semi-final.

However, on Thursday, the Breedon Highland League champions were deemed ineligible to compete for promotion having not been able to obtain a bronze club license from the Scottish FA.

A stipulation for clubs competing in the play-offs is they meet the SPFL’s membership criteria, which includes having a bronze licence.

Having received derogations from the SFA, Buckie thought they were set to be able to participate in the play-offs.

But Thistle didn’t apply to the SPFL by March 31 for an additional grace period to allow them to meet the required criteria.

‘The biggest achievement of our careers’

To win the Highland League, Stewart and his players overcame a gruelling fixture backlog, which included playing their final six fixtures in a 13-day period.

Stewart said: “I’m devastated, especially for the players with the amount of games they played and what they put themselves through.

“At points we were running on empty and the players put in so much to win the league.

“For all of us, I think it’s the biggest achievement of our careers.

“They deserved the opportunity to go and fight for promotion in the play-offs.

“I’m absolutely devastated for them because as a squad I know how keen they were to show how good they were in these games and how keen they were to get promotion.

“A lot of the boys in our team feel they should be playing at a higher level and I agree with them.

“I’m absolutely gutted for them, and from speaking to them, it’s clear how disappointed they are.”

Stewart fancied chances in play-off

Stewart has been left with a case of wondering what might have been in the play-offs and admits he was upbeat about their chances of getting past Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

He added: “We might not have beaten East Kilbride, but if we’d had the opportunity and been beaten then I’d have had no complaints.

“But I was confident we could beat East Kilbride and get through, I was planning for us playing for another four weeks.

“This has happened and it ends the whole season on a downer. Unfortunately it’s happened and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“I can’t really comment fully on the administration elements of it, but for the players and management team it’s not the way we wanted the season to finish.

“As a club, we’ll have to learn from it and move on.”